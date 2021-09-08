St. Patrick News

The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Patrick Cemetery on December 18th at 11:00AM. The ceremony is one of the most moving and celebrated for our veterans during the Christmas Season. If you want to sponsor a Wreath for a relative or spouse, or make a donation to purchase Wreaths, please forward your $15.00 check made out to Wreaths Across America and mail to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 12, St. Patrick, Mo. 63466. Please note the specific grave request with the donation. If you have a relative who is not buried in the St. Patrick Cemetery, you can still request a Wreath and pick it up on December 18th in St. Patrick so you can personally take to your cemetery for placement. Also, this year the parishioners of the Shrine of St. Patrick will be hosting a Soup and Sandwich Lunch immediately following the Wreath placement Ceremony and hope everyone will join us for this special fellowship luncheon. Please see the announcement on the St. Patrick Facebook page for additional information.