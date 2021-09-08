No, there's nothing wrong with seedless fruits

ONE thing that has always fascinated me is the concept of food taboos. While those of other cultures can seem quirky and colourful to our minds, we can often forget that we have several of our own. These don’t stay still as cultures evolve either, and the introduction of novel foods can often be accompanied by new foodie fears. If my inbox is anything to go by, there is one that seems to be gathering pace in the West: the idea that seedless fruits are dangerous.