Stabenow, Peters Urge Administration to Approve Request for Emergency Highway Funding After Severe Flooding in Michigan

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) today urged the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to approve the State of Michigan’s request for emergency funding after severe weather in June caused catastrophic flooding and other impacts in Wayne, Washtenaw, Huron, and Ionia counties. In their letter, the senators expressed their support for the Michigan Department of Transportation’s request seeking $1.7 million to repair federal-aid highways in the affected areas, as well as $50 million in resiliency funds to support a network of pumps that could help prevent flooding on critical roadways in the future. The severe storms and flooding were devastating to the surrounding area, resulting in two deaths, widespread power outages, and the shutdown of I-94 for over a week to repair damaged pavement, which caused significant disruption to people’s lives and local economies.