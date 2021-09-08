Four Schuylkill student-athletes earn All-Decade honors

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- Penn State Schuylkill had four standout student-athletes named to the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) All-Decade Teams for 2010-2020 in their respective sports. The All-Decade Teams include eligible student-athletes who competed in intercollegiate athletics in PSUAC Championship sports and whose excellence on the field garnered conference recognition during their years of competition.