Boats & Watercrafts

Sunseeker motor yacht Renewal 2 for sale

boatinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 34.53 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Renewal 2 has been listed for sale by Jeremy Comport at Ocean Independence. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, she was delivered in 2014 as a Sunseeker 115 Sport Yacht and most recently refitted in 2021. Always privately used, she has an interior in gloss black American walnut and accommodates 10 guests in five cabins. These consist of a main deck master suite, VIP suite, double and two twins, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for five crew.

www.boatinternational.com

#Port And Starboard#Yacht#Ocean Independence#Grp#Rina#American#Bose Lifestyle
