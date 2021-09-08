The Step Sister Cafe opens for light bites inside Brew Practitioners

EAST LONGMEADOW – The Step Sister Cafe is officially open inside Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom at 45 Baldwin St. The cafe is serving light, sharable options perfect for pairing with rounds of beer. Owner Georgianna Brunton said that menu items include a jumbo pretzel, house-made chips with beer chipotle dip, paninis, flatbreads, a charcuterie board, a stout fudge brownie and chocolate chip cookies.