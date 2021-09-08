CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Longmeadow, MA

The Step Sister Cafe opens for light bites inside Brew Practitioners

thereminder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LONGMEADOW – The Step Sister Cafe is officially open inside Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom at 45 Baldwin St. The cafe is serving light, sharable options perfect for pairing with rounds of beer. Owner Georgianna Brunton said that menu items include a jumbo pretzel, house-made chips with beer chipotle dip, paninis, flatbreads, a charcuterie board, a stout fudge brownie and chocolate chip cookies.

www.thereminder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Florence, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Dog#Food Drink#The Step Sister Cafe#The Miss Florence Diner#Eckerle#Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy