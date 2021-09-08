CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Scott Capurro at Freewheel Brewing Company

By Grace Stetson
Metro active
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco-based comedian Scott Capurro may be best known for his role in the Robin Williams’ classic “Mrs. Doubtfire,” but there’s so much more this provocative comedian has accomplished in the last 28 years. Capurro is bringing his queer comedic charms and shocks to a pseudo-new hour at Redwood City’s Freewheel Brewing this Saturday, with takes on everything from COVID-19 to life across the Atlantic in Edinburgh to being gay in 2021. As he told The Evening Standard back in 2000, his comedy isn’t for the light of heart—“My work is for a discerning audience who don’t have knee-jerk responses.”

activate.metroactive.com

