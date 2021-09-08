G-Series ‘Sleeper’ Lenses That Might Surprise You

In performance driving circles, the term “sleeper” refers to a car that looks mundane, but packs a powerful punch under the hood. It’s the unassuming hatchback that goes 0-60 in 4.1 seconds and leaves the competition playing catch up. There are photography sleepers as well. We’re looking at a group of Sony G-series sleepers that might get overlooked, but they’ve got it where it counts. This group of prime and zoom lenses gives you high-performance and excellent value, the very definition of sleepers.