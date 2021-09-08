VPT Adds Point of Load Converter to Space Product Line

VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVRPL Series of space-qualified point of load DC-DC converters. Covering an input voltage range of 3.1 to 5.5 V and available in 6A output surface-mount options, the SVRPL products are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments while requiring low voltages and tight regulation for high-performance processors.