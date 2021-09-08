CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T+L Releases World’s Best Awards 2021 Results, Charleston Named Top U.S. City, San Miguel de Allende Named Top International City

Cover picture for the articleMeredith Corporation’s Travel + Leisure has announced the results of the World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities, islands and hotels to cruise lines, airlines, airports and more. The complete survey results are featured now on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands September 17.

