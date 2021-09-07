Speeding drunk driver blamed for deadly Loop 375 crash

KVIA An El Paso police officer searches a vehicle involved in a serious crash on the east side.

UPDATE, Sept. 8: El Paso police said Wednesday that one of two people injured in a traffic crash on Loop 375 near Iron Medics has died, while the other remained hospitalized in serious condition and would be facing charges.

Police identified the fatality victim as 69-year-old Francisco Garcia of El Paso.

Investigators said Garcia's car was rear-ended late Monday night by another car that was speeding; the crash impact forced Garcia's car down an embankment, where it rolled over and he was ejected.

In addition, authorities said the 42-year-old driver of the car that struck Garcia's vehicle was drunk at the time of the collision. While his name wasn't released, police said he would be arrested and charged in the case once he is released from the hospital.

Garcia's death was El Paso's 46th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 50 at this same time a year ago.

ORIGINAL REPORT, Sept. 7: EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious vehicle crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators until about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers said at least one of the two victims was seriously injured.

It wasn't clear what led up to the crash at this point.

