Fall 2021 academic calendar updated for Hurricane Ida days

tulane.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an email to students, Tulane Dean of Students Erica Woodley explained the restructuring of the fall 2021 semester:. Thank you for your patience as our faculty and academic administrators worked to revise the academic calendar for the fall 2021 semester. As you know, canceling classes for two weeks creates some challenges. For accreditation purposes, we must have a certain number of class meeting times for each day of instruction, so we have to find a way to make up these missed days. We believe this plan is best in terms of making up those days, while keeping in mind our students overall well-being.

