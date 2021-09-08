CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choteau, MT

Chandee Bomgardner catering, a fair favorite for 32 years

By Erik Sietsema
bigsandymountaineer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marked the 28th year that Chandee Baumgardner has sold Indian Tacos at the Choteau County Fair. I spoke with Chandee while she was cooking flatbread in the deep fryer. It was obvious that she has prepped 3 decades worth of the local favorite, while she answered my questions and engaged customers at the counter. She explained that she could mix and cook the bread in her sleep at this point. When I pointed out that the first time I had ever eaten Indian Tacos, they were from her kitchen, she immediately replied: "You'll never want a different one!" To be fair, she wasn't wrong. I, like most folks in the area look forward to opportunities to enjoy her cooking, especially (for me at least) dessert flatbreads.

www.bigsandymountaineer.com

