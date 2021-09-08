Lady Pioneers struggle to find rhythm

In spite, of losing both their matches last week against North Star and DGS, Coach McKenney was very pleased with the Pioneer Ladies Volleyball squad. North Star was the first home game of the season which is always exciting. In regard to the North Star match McKenney stated "I think we put on a pretty good show being able to take them to four sets was exciting, obviously I would have rather it had gone to five, but I thought the girls played well together. I really like how close it was throughout the match. Obviously, the third set we weren't as close, but we had three sets within two points. And those are a good match and that is exciting when it can be neck and neck that whole time. And it was fun to watch. They performed well and the fans were impressed in just how far these girls have come even in comparison to last year and with being so early in the season and I think there will be a lot of growth for sure."