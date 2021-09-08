CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No White After Labor Day 'Rule' Outdated

By Daytime with Kimberly, Esteban
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most well-known fashion "Rules" is that you can’t wear white after Labor Day but it turns out that rule is outdated. Fashion experts are saying wearing white after Labor Day depends on whether the clothing items make sense, rather than what color the item is.

