ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 20 best blazers for women in every style and budget for 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7XMS_0bq5o7eu00

There’s much we have to thank the humble blazer for. No longer is the outerwear-turned-officewear staple cookie-cutter “business” or stuffy. Now, the latest generation has proven the classic blazer to be versatile, polished and even airport-ready.

Some of the best blazers we found are from Amazon , Lulus and Nordstrom . But, we found some gorgeous plaid button blazers from Amazon (yay for affordable and Prime-eligible!) and some stepped-up splurges from Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve .

Whether you want to channel Olivia Rodrigo’s White House visit (where she wore a stunning pink tweed number we’re still in awe of) or have a go-to piece to toss on with one of our favorite work dresses , there’s nothing quite like a blazer.

Not to mention, any blazer will pair nicely with our favorite bodysuits , linen dresses , paperbag pants , nude heels and work totes , too — if you’re into the whole seamless, tucked-in and professional look, that is.

To make your shopping spree easier, purchase one (or more) of the top blazers below. We included color, sizing and fit options with each find, if applicable, to help you score the best blazer to wear for trekking back to the office.

Click to jump to some of our favorite retailers for women’s blazers: Abercrombie , Amazon , Anthropologie , Bloomingdale’s , J.Crew , Lulus , Madewell , Revolve , Saks Fifth Avenue , SHEIN .

1. Madewell Linen Collarless Gingham Blazer , $120 with code STOCKUP, original price: $152
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pPOB_0bq5o7eu00
Madewell
  • Color option : Blue Horizon
  • Size options : XXS-XL

Linen is having a moment right now — from dresses to pants — and that includes blazers. Madewell (aka the creme de la creme for classic styles) has this beautifully made, relaxed-fit blazer that’ll pair well with your favorite pair of paperbag pants .

For 20% off, use code STOCKUP at checkout.

madewell 2. Abercrombie Cropped Blazer , $99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuiBz_0bq5o7eu00
Abercrombie
  • Color options : Grey, Light Blue, Black Houndstooth, White, Nomad Brown, Navy Blue Plaid, Black
  • Size options : XXS-XXL

Cropped blazers are all the rage as of late, and Abercrombie has a lovely style that looks dynamite for any type of wear. From its tweed fabric and subtle shoulder pads, we’re glad these throwback elements are back and better than ever.

abercrombie 3. Cicy Bell Open-Front Blazer , $49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlpQv_0bq5o7eu00
Amazon
  • Color options : Berry, Black, White, Brown, Grey, Lavender, Olive Green, more
  • Size options : XS-XXL

Behold: one of the most revolutionary and much-adored blazers to drop online. With more than 14K reviews, it’s an Amazon best-seller and comes in an array of colors that are all beautiful to style (especially with a great work tote ).

amazon 4. Central Park West Silvie Tweed Blazer , $238
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Huowd_0bq5o7eu00
Revolve
  • Color option : Blue
  • Size options : XS-L

We can’t stop staring at Central Park West’s primmed-to-perfection blazer that’s in a dreamy sky blue. It’s perfect when paired with the brand’s matching Tweed Shorts ($130), and you’ll be turning heads all the while.

revolve 5. Miss Punctuality Black Lightweight Linen Blazer , $56
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hm6Gc_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Black, Rose Pink
  • Size options : XS-XL

You probably know this already, but you need a black blazer in your arsenal. For less than $60, this flattering black blazer from Lulus is a trusty one you’ll resort to time and again.

lulus 6. J.Crew Parke Blazer , $228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcnSM_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Heather Caramel, Navy, Black
  • Size options : 00 to 24
  • Fit options : Classic, Petite, Tall

J.Crew’s bread and butter is its classic style, and the Parke Blazer is no exception. For a thicker, luxer-than-most option, it’s a good one to have hanging in your closet.

j.crew 7. Bagatelle Mixed Gingham-Print Blazer , $138
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3M3w_0bq5o7eu00
Bloomingdale's
  • Color option : Cafe Check
  • Size options : XS-XL

For a classic fit, look no further than Bagatelle’s Mixed Gingham-Print Blazer. The print is subtle enough to pass as your favorite neutral outwear jacket, and the twin pockets make the whole piece better. Plus, the exaggerated lapels are nice touches.

bloomingdale’s 8. Princess Polly Textured Weave Blazer , $220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3JfC_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Military, Black, Blush, Camel, Navy, White, Beige Marle
  • Size options : S-L

We’re all swooning over this brilliant tweed blazer with the most precious button detailing. Its fit is perfectly oversized yet shapely, and it comes in six other gorgeous colors.

belle & bloom 9. Solid Double-Breasted Crop Tweed Blazer , $32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wImUv_0bq5o7eu00
SHEIN
  • Color option : Pink
  • Size options : XS-L

All hail our queen, Olivia Rodrigo . She rocked a similar pink tweed blazer at the White House and we’re still obsessed. This one is more petite, has a trendy chunky knit and, of course, the spectacular bubblegum color is hard to come by.

shein 10. M.M.LaFleur The Yiyan Blazer , $465
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAzqM_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Camel, Black, Haze
  • Size options : 0 Petite to 18

M.M.LaFleur is one of our favorite high-end brands for workwear, notably for its years-lasting blazers (along with its fabulous Zhou Culotte Pants ($245) and Dae Top ($295) — our personal favorites).

That said, this gorgeous camel blazer is one to invest in.

m.m.lafleur 11. Heo Clothing Comfy Casual Blazer , $18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpAzZ_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Plum, Burgundy, Charcoal, Mint, Mustard and 19 other selections
  • Size options : S-XXXL

Looking for a more relaxed-fit style? This plum blazer looks dynamite with dark-wash jeans or a pair of our favorite work pants . If you want to go the extra mile, pick up one of our favorite nude heels to match, too.

amazon 12. Geometric Print Double-Breasted Blazer , $43, original price: $49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPlgv_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Red, Green, Brown, Beige
  • Size options : S-XXL

This red plaid blazer is the perfect pop of color for going back to the office. It’ll keep you warm while also serving a fashion-forward look.

light in the box 13. Hello Molly Working Nine to Five Blazer , $96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDkUz_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color option : Dark Pink
  • Size options : XS-XL

Feel tickled pink in the Working Nine to Five Blazer — the name almost as perfect as its fit. If you’re keen on that girly and dainty vibe, look no further. Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for cocktail dresses .

hello molly 14. Cloe Fanti Grey Blazer , $30, original price: $76
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzK5C_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color option : Grey
  • Size options : 0 to 12

Glam up the gray with the Cloe Fanti Blazer — on-trend, snazzy with two front pockets and a relaxed, finely oversized fit. Paired with one of our favorite bodysuits and most comfortable heels , and you’re golden.

princess polly 15. Cinq á Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer , $395
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2RPY_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color option : Gardenia
  • Size options : 00 to 14

Splurge on a delectable cream blazer from Saks Fifth Avenue this season. The fine texture, lovely match-all color and ability to style in a variety of ways render it shopping-worthy.

If you’re a fan of Saks, check out our favorite beauty products under $25 from the designer-led retailer.

saks fifth avenue 16. Grapent Open-Front Blazer , $46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402gDT_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Plaid Brown, Golden Spice Yellow, Grey, Plaid, Sand, Black, Navy Blue
  • Size options : S-XXL

We’re all ready to wear the Grapent Open-Front Blazer this fall. Not only does it have a rich pattern but it’s just too cute to style with jeans for apple picking, city walking and virtually everything else.

amazon 17. Roshop Ruched Open-Front Blazer , $26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBUMm_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Mustard, Cracker Khaki
  • Size options : S-XL

Let’s be real — mustard is a universal fall favorite. With a sharp open-front design, this ruched blazer adds some angle and variety to your normal everyday workwear.

amazon 18. Cinq à Sept Khloe Crepe Ruched Blazer , $395
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W29tJ_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Onyx, Ivory, Yellow Rose, Navy, Black, Shadow, Acid Pink
  • Size options : 00 to 16

A splurge, but how incredible is this ocean blue hue? The Cinq à Sept Khloe Crepe Ruched Blazer couldn’t be more work-appropriate and complementary with flare trousers. Plus, it comes in six other beautiful colors.

saks fifth avenue 19. Free People Ashby Plaid Blazer , $168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZDGX_0bq5o7eu00
  • Color options : Sky Blue and Orange Plaid, Navy Combo, Black Combo, Tobacco Black Gingham, Sand Combo, Pop Plaid
  • Size options : 00 to 16

Shop Free People’s Ashby Blazer, the oversized piece of outerwear that’s a marriage of polished professionalism and sleek street-style. If you haven’t noticed, plaid doesn’t go out of style — and we adore the black button detailing that adds much character to your overall look.

free people 20. Anthropologie Cropped Frayed-Hem Blazer , $140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p7SO_0bq5o7eu00
Anthropologie
  • Color option : Blue
  • Size options : 00 to 16

If you’re looking to make a statement, Anthropologie’s Cropped Frayed-Hem Blazer is your best bet. Not only is this striking royal blue color stunning to the max, but the slightly cropped fit is flattering on any body type.

Oh, and the cotton material will keep you comfy all day.

anthropologie

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on Friday (May 20), and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star, then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “As It Was” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy