The 20 best blazers for women in every style and budget for 2022

There’s much we have to thank the humble blazer for. No longer is the outerwear-turned-officewear staple cookie-cutter “business” or stuffy. Now, the latest generation has proven the classic blazer to be versatile, polished and even airport-ready.

Some of the best blazers we found are from Amazon , Lulus and Nordstrom . But, we found some gorgeous plaid button blazers from Amazon (yay for affordable and Prime-eligible!) and some stepped-up splurges from Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve .

Whether you want to channel Olivia Rodrigo’s White House visit (where she wore a stunning pink tweed number we’re still in awe of) or have a go-to piece to toss on with one of our favorite work dresses , there’s nothing quite like a blazer.

Not to mention, any blazer will pair nicely with our favorite bodysuits , linen dresses , paperbag pants , nude heels and work totes , too — if you’re into the whole seamless, tucked-in and professional look, that is.

To make your shopping spree easier, purchase one (or more) of the top blazers below. We included color, sizing and fit options with each find, if applicable, to help you score the best blazer to wear for trekking back to the office.

Madewell

Color option : Blue Horizon

: Blue Horizon Size options : XXS-XL

Linen is having a moment right now — from dresses to pants — and that includes blazers. Madewell (aka the creme de la creme for classic styles) has this beautifully made, relaxed-fit blazer that’ll pair well with your favorite pair of paperbag pants .

For 20% off, use code STOCKUP at checkout.

Abercrombie

Color options : Grey, Light Blue, Black Houndstooth, White, Nomad Brown, Navy Blue Plaid, Black

: Grey, Light Blue, Black Houndstooth, White, Nomad Brown, Navy Blue Plaid, Black Size options : XXS-XXL

Cropped blazers are all the rage as of late, and Abercrombie has a lovely style that looks dynamite for any type of wear. From its tweed fabric and subtle shoulder pads, we’re glad these throwback elements are back and better than ever.

Amazon

Color options : Berry, Black, White, Brown, Grey, Lavender, Olive Green, more

: Berry, Black, White, Brown, Grey, Lavender, Olive Green, more Size options : XS-XXL

Behold: one of the most revolutionary and much-adored blazers to drop online. With more than 14K reviews, it’s an Amazon best-seller and comes in an array of colors that are all beautiful to style (especially with a great work tote ).

Revolve

Color option : Blue

: Blue Size options : XS-L

We can’t stop staring at Central Park West’s primmed-to-perfection blazer that’s in a dreamy sky blue. It’s perfect when paired with the brand’s matching Tweed Shorts ($130), and you’ll be turning heads all the while.

Color options : Black, Rose Pink

: Black, Rose Pink Size options : XS-XL

You probably know this already, but you need a black blazer in your arsenal. For less than $60, this flattering black blazer from Lulus is a trusty one you’ll resort to time and again.

Color options : Heather Caramel, Navy, Black

: Heather Caramel, Navy, Black Size options : 00 to 24

: 00 to 24 Fit options : Classic, Petite, Tall

J.Crew’s bread and butter is its classic style, and the Parke Blazer is no exception. For a thicker, luxer-than-most option, it’s a good one to have hanging in your closet.

Bloomingdale's

Color option : Cafe Check

: Cafe Check Size options : XS-XL

For a classic fit, look no further than Bagatelle’s Mixed Gingham-Print Blazer. The print is subtle enough to pass as your favorite neutral outwear jacket, and the twin pockets make the whole piece better. Plus, the exaggerated lapels are nice touches.

Color options : Military, Black, Blush, Camel, Navy, White, Beige Marle

: Military, Black, Blush, Camel, Navy, White, Beige Marle Size options : S-L

We’re all swooning over this brilliant tweed blazer with the most precious button detailing. Its fit is perfectly oversized yet shapely, and it comes in six other gorgeous colors.

SHEIN

Color option : Pink

: Pink Size options : XS-L

All hail our queen, Olivia Rodrigo . She rocked a similar pink tweed blazer at the White House and we’re still obsessed. This one is more petite, has a trendy chunky knit and, of course, the spectacular bubblegum color is hard to come by.

Color options : Camel, Black, Haze

: Camel, Black, Haze Size options : 0 Petite to 18

M.M.LaFleur is one of our favorite high-end brands for workwear, notably for its years-lasting blazers (along with its fabulous Zhou Culotte Pants ($245) and Dae Top ($295) — our personal favorites).

That said, this gorgeous camel blazer is one to invest in.

Color options : Plum, Burgundy, Charcoal, Mint, Mustard and 19 other selections

: Plum, Burgundy, Charcoal, Mint, Mustard and 19 other selections Size options : S-XXXL

Looking for a more relaxed-fit style? This plum blazer looks dynamite with dark-wash jeans or a pair of our favorite work pants . If you want to go the extra mile, pick up one of our favorite nude heels to match, too.

Color options : Red, Green, Brown, Beige

: Red, Green, Brown, Beige Size options : S-XXL

This red plaid blazer is the perfect pop of color for going back to the office. It’ll keep you warm while also serving a fashion-forward look.

Color option : Dark Pink

: Dark Pink Size options : XS-XL

Feel tickled pink in the Working Nine to Five Blazer — the name almost as perfect as its fit. If you’re keen on that girly and dainty vibe, look no further. Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for cocktail dresses .

Color option : Grey

: Grey Size options : 0 to 12

Glam up the gray with the Cloe Fanti Blazer — on-trend, snazzy with two front pockets and a relaxed, finely oversized fit. Paired with one of our favorite bodysuits and most comfortable heels , and you’re golden.

Color option : Gardenia

: Gardenia Size options : 00 to 14

Splurge on a delectable cream blazer from Saks Fifth Avenue this season. The fine texture, lovely match-all color and ability to style in a variety of ways render it shopping-worthy.

Color options : Plaid Brown, Golden Spice Yellow, Grey, Plaid, Sand, Black, Navy Blue

: Plaid Brown, Golden Spice Yellow, Grey, Plaid, Sand, Black, Navy Blue Size options : S-XXL

We’re all ready to wear the Grapent Open-Front Blazer this fall. Not only does it have a rich pattern but it’s just too cute to style with jeans for apple picking, city walking and virtually everything else.

Color options : Mustard, Cracker Khaki

: Mustard, Cracker Khaki Size options : S-XL

Let’s be real — mustard is a universal fall favorite. With a sharp open-front design, this ruched blazer adds some angle and variety to your normal everyday workwear.

Color options : Onyx, Ivory, Yellow Rose, Navy, Black, Shadow, Acid Pink

: Onyx, Ivory, Yellow Rose, Navy, Black, Shadow, Acid Pink Size options : 00 to 16

A splurge, but how incredible is this ocean blue hue? The Cinq à Sept Khloe Crepe Ruched Blazer couldn’t be more work-appropriate and complementary with flare trousers. Plus, it comes in six other beautiful colors.

Color options : Sky Blue and Orange Plaid, Navy Combo, Black Combo, Tobacco Black Gingham, Sand Combo, Pop Plaid

: Sky Blue and Orange Plaid, Navy Combo, Black Combo, Tobacco Black Gingham, Sand Combo, Pop Plaid Size options : 00 to 16

Shop Free People’s Ashby Blazer, the oversized piece of outerwear that’s a marriage of polished professionalism and sleek street-style. If you haven’t noticed, plaid doesn’t go out of style — and we adore the black button detailing that adds much character to your overall look.

Anthropologie

Color option : Blue

: Blue Size options : 00 to 16

If you’re looking to make a statement, Anthropologie’s Cropped Frayed-Hem Blazer is your best bet. Not only is this striking royal blue color stunning to the max, but the slightly cropped fit is flattering on any body type.

Oh, and the cotton material will keep you comfy all day.

