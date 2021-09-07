CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Lori Baker to head finances at Northwest Regional ESD

By Kelcie Grega
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvOom_0bq5ntSy00 She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing.

The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service.

Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District.

Baker previously served as deputy chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet.

She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance, public accounting and auditing.

Baker's first day at the education service district is on Monday, Sept 20.

"My work is most rewarding when I am part of an organization whose mission aligns with my personal values," Baker said in a statement. "I look forward to offering my expertise and passion for governmental finance to the school districts and educational programs throughout northwest Oregon."

In new role, Baker will oversee the fiscal team at the district. The 20-member team provides accounting, budgeting, payroll and other fiscal services to school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

"Lori Baker has a track record of success and attentiveness in large, local government agencies," said Superintendent Dan Goldman. "I am confident she will maintain and advance our fiscal team's legacy of transparency, accessibility, accuracy and partnership. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
The Times

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives.A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to his campaign announcement. Before moving to Oregon, Decker also served as a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where tried eight federal felony jury trials involving drugs and human trafficking, according to Decker's LinkedIn profile. We need to reimagine safety and justice in our community, to...
The Times

Tigard to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

City still negotiating with unions, but requirement likely in place by mid-NovemberTigard has become the latest jurisdiction mandating that its employees must receive a COVID-19 vaccination. "Last Thursday, we informed the team that we'll be mandating vaccines," Tigard City Manager Steve Rymer said Friday, Sept. 10. "We've communicated that we'd like to have something in place by mid-November. At the same time, we are talking to our unions about the process, so we have to have the conversations with them as well." While no final mandate dates have been set, Rymer said the city wants to make sure there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
The Times

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Times

OPINION: What the pandemic taught us about crisis preparedness

SBA's Martin Golden: 'All Oregon businesses should develop a workable crisis preparedness plan...'The pandemic has shown Oregonians the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies. It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight. The U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America's entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business?economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. A D V E R T I S I N G...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esd#Portland Public Schools#Trimet
The Times

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 9, 2021

The Times hears from readers worried about the pandemic and indoor dining in Beaverton schools.Concerned about the 'other' respiratory virus surge As a pediatric nurse at a children's hospital here in Oregon, I have watched with concern as other parts of the country deal with a COVID-19 surge at the same time they are grappling with an unseasonable surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. RSV is a common childhood disease that usually hits in colder months. It is easily confused with a common cold but can be very serious especially for young children. The disease is responsible for nearly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County first to hit 80% threshold for vaccinated adults

The county has been leading the state in adult vaccinations for months, officials said. Washington County this week just reached the 80% threshold for getting shots in arms for its adult residents, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Washington County is not only the first county in Oregon...
The Times

WashCo cities adopt more stringent mask policies for employees

Unvaccinated employees of Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask or similar. Before leaving the home for work in the morning, some city employees in Oregon will need to remember their wallet, keys — and KN95 mask. Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard, Washington County's three largest cities, will join several other Oregon cities in implementing more stringent mask policies on employees to combat the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant. Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Beaverton public-facing officials and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to either wear a city-provided KN95 respirator,...
TIGARD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Portland Tribune

Team to look at homeless issues in downtown Tigard

Role of police in enforcement expected to be limited with new homeless group, CHART, to make recommendations. The Tigard City Council has agreed to revamp an old task force — complete with a new name and a specific mission — to look at issues related to homelessness in downtown Tigard.
The Times

Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response.Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7. Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years. Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor since October 2020, where she supervised a team of five that analyzed and shared data related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine rates. "We built some new communication streams and identified new funding for community-based organizations that have been invaluable to our pandemic response," Boman-Davis...
The Times

OPINION: Public safety with responsible reforms a priority for DA

Kevin Barton: 'We have a well-functioning public safety system that is striving to be even better.'As district attorney for Washington County, I make a point of thanking the citizens who have served as grand jurors at the end of their term. Selected randomly, these community members review evidence and listen to testimony as they decide whether to file charges in felony criminal cases. Recently, a grand juror raised her hand with a question. She wondered why, during their month of service, they had not reviewed any murder cases, despite hearing about almost daily shooting deaths in the news. A D...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money.Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners — Nafisa Fai, Roy Rogers, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey — are slated to be on the Zoom call, which will be open to the public. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. County officials will lead a presentation on Washington County's pandemic response and...
The Times

Kingston Terrace master plan work gets underway

Mike Weston is putting the pieces together as King City looks to a spike in population. King City has big dreams of growing west to Southwest Roy Rogers Road. But big dreams require big plans. And making big plans requires a big time commitment. City Manager Mike Weston and his staff at City Hall are in the process of putting together a master plan for King City's future growth, one piece at a time. The master plan is going to shape how King City is going to look like in the future, as its population is expected to eventually double....
KING CITY, OR
The Times

Are you ready for more politics? It's electioneering season

Candidates begin to line up for many statewide offices as summer semi-officially draws to a close.Ready or not, Oregon, the 2022 election season is here. Labor Day weekend of odd-numbered years is the traditional kick-off of serious campaign activity aimed at the ballot voters will mark in 14 months. If anything, 2021 has a running start. The busy summer needs a primer to catch up on what's happened and what's coming up that will have an impact on the ballot voters will see for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. A wide-open governor's race that for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Times

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
The Times

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
47
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy