Date: September 3, 2021

Contact: Stephanie Gallegos

PRCSD Recreation Supervisor

(951) 826-2015

New Riverside Facility Introduces State of the Art Technology-Based Programming

RIVERSIDE, CA – The City of Riverside Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will be celebrating the official grand opening of the Bourns Family Youth Innovation Center (BFYIC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from noon – 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The new center, located at 9595 Miller St. in Riverside, features programming for youth and specializes in state-of-the-art innovative technologies with the intention of inspiring participants to explore interests in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). These areas include music production, computer coding, film making, 3D printing, digital photography and more!

Guests that attend the Grand Opening event on September 25, will be treated to a variety of demonstrations, entertainment, program previews and light refreshments. Each guest will also be provided with a BOGO membership opportunity for Center programming and will have a chance to meet with BFYIC instructors as well as partners that offer a variety of activities on-site.

For additional information, please contact the City of Riverside Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department at 951-826-2000 or visit RivReg.org.

#

About the City of Riverside

As the City of Arts & Innovation, Riverside, California is rich in history and culture, and is setting the pace in innovative practices for government, business and education. With a population of just over 300,000, Riverside is the largest city in the Inland Southern California region, the 12th largest city in California, and the 6th largest in Southern California. Riverside is home to four internationally recognized universities and colleges that support a growing college student population of nearly 50,000. Businesses and residents in Riverside benefit from city-owned electrical and water systems, high-speed fiber optic telecommunications, an easily accessed freeway system, BNSF and UP rail access, and a large corporate jet and general aviation airport.

With standards of excellence in technology, workforce development, arts, innovation, education and social capital the City has been named America’s #2 Hot Spot for Tech (Forbes, 2013); #6 Happiest Place for Young Professionals (Forbes, 2013); #3 ‘Can Do’ Capital (Newsweek, 2011); and the 2012 Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Forum.

##