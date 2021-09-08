CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice Review: ‘Freaks Out’ is an electrifying and spectacular WWII adventure [Grade: B+]

By Roberto Ruggio
awardswatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 1943. Fulvio, Cencio, Mario and Matilde live in suburban Rome, and they work for a man named Israel. They work for his circus: Fulvio is a particularly furry man, with superhuman force; Cencio is a light-skinned young man whose ability is to be an insect whisperer; Mario is short, kind and almost childlike, and he can attract metal objects thanks to his magnetism; Matilde is a fragile and vulnerable teenager who can’t afford to be touched by anyone, due to her electrocution power. Their show is magical, and Israel acts like a father to them: he cares for them and protects them from danger. Everything changes when Nazis get to Rome, forcing them to move out. Israel’s sudden disappearance further complicates things: what can they do? Where can they go? Some members of the group think it would be a good idea to join the other circus in town, run by Nazi officer Franz, a six-fingered man who, using ether, can see into the future. Franz knows that Germany is bound to lose the war, and to his officer brother’s contrary opinion, has a plan that can revert the destinies of an entire continent.

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fellini
Person
Spielberg
Person
Edvard Grieg
Person
Franz Rogowski
Person
Luca Marinelli
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Review#Fulvio Cencio#Nazis#Italian#Covid#Freaks Out#German#Radiohead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Django & Django’: This Supposed Sergio Corbucci Doc Mostly Caters To The Musings Of Quentin Tarantino [Venice Review]

Quentin Tarantino never met a camera or microphone he didn’t love, and in Luca Rea’s documentary “Django & Django,” they love him right back. The title is a bit of a misnomer – it’s not really about Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 spaghetti western “Django” nor Tarantino’s 2012 “Django Unchained” that paid reverent homage. A more apt title might be “Sergio & Quentin,” given the focus on personalities over product. Or, really, “Quentin on Sergio” does the doc’s content more justice given the complete imbalance of airtime.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a gripping and visually arresting opener to an exciting universe [Grade: A]

The two most important lines in Dune come at the very beginning and the very end. First, when Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) tells princeling son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) he needn’t desire the power he will soon hold – nor the hero arc he’s set for. Essentially reading straight from Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Leto says to the wavering adolescent: “A great man doesn’t seek to lead. He is called, and he answers.”
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: Kristen Stewart delivers a career-best performance in a fitting and fantastic look at an accidental revolutionary in ‘Spencer’ [Grade: A]

A spiky icon and a gentle iconoclast, Diana Spencer occupies a place in the public consciousness of Britain and the rest of the world which is as complicated as it is enormous. Pablo Larraín’s sublime new film about her, in which she is played by a career-best Kristen Stewart, is a fitting and fantastic tribute.
MoviesHollywood News

‘Ultrasound’ review: Dir. Rob Schroeder [FrightFest]

Arrow Video FrightFest’s title might suggest a line-up of all out horror, but the festival operates under a wider umbrella that encompasses the dark heart of cinema. This means that attendees get treated to not just the best new frights on the market, but also some of the darker sides of thriller films and science fiction. A film which marries both of the latter is Ultrasound.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘True Things’ cements Harry Wootliff as the master of new British drama [Grade: A-]

Three years after premiering her BAFTA-nominated debut feature, Only You, British filmmaker Harry Wootliff returns to the festival circuit with True Things, a mature and enticing film, suitable for a sophomore project by one of Britain’s rising stars. Centered around a thirtysomething benefits office worker named Katie (Ruth Wilson) and her humdrum existence, the film cleverly uses the familiar melodramatic tropes to its advantage. Of course, it has to do with a man – a handsome but unreachable man – that would wrench Katie out of her self-effacing day of life. Tom Burke, who translates his attractively brusque persona from Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, plays the nameless guy on welfare whose words of love devotion are always followed by disappearances and dismissal.
Movies/Film

Dune Review: Denis Villeneuve Delivers On Sensational And Spiritual Spectacle [Venice 2021]

Ever since "Star Wars" revolutionized mainstream science-fiction cinema, filmmakers have flooded the genre with various iterations on Joseph Campbell's hero's journey. This repeatable structure known as the monomyth is practically a default style of storytelling now, so commonplace that perceptive viewers can settle into a comfortable, complacent groove within its auspices. Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" fits the model to a T yet accomplishes a new feat by restoring the sense of wonder and awe the hero's journey is meant to inspire.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Michelangelo Frammartino’s ‘Il Buco’ Is a Mournful Meditation on Earth’s Vanishing Mysteries [Venice Review]

Near the town of Cerchiara, in a valley nestled within the Pollino massif of mountains on the border between the Calabria and Basilicata regions of lushest Italy, there is a hole. It’s not the biggest hole, but at the time of its exploration, it was the second-deepest. In the summer of 1961, a team of speleologists in from Turin plumbed the depths of what would be known as the Bifurto Abyss, and did so largely without incident. Though they wedged themselves into spaces tightly confined enough to give claustrophobes sympathy panic attacks, there was no cave-in, no valiant rescue effort. The experts gently worked their way down until they hit bottom, and then they came back up, having shed some light on one of the unknown marvels of the natural world.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Madeleine Collins’ is a Knotty Exploration of A Dual Life [Venice Review]

Beginning with a dizzying one-shot that follows Judith – or is it Margot? – around a high-end clothing store before a fainting spell upends her shopping trip, Antoine Barraud’s “Madeleine Collins” is a laser-focused character study that literalizes a double-life, following Judith (a calculated Virginie Efira) as she attempts to balance seemingly having two husbands, two sets of children, two complete lives. Wisely withholding key information about how Judith came into this situation until the very end, Barraud’s film effectively grafts the tropes of Hitchcockian thriller onto a domestic portrait of a woman’s life spiraling out of control. With a committed, and reserved, performance by Efira at the center, “Madeleine Collins” – a title that only makes sense in hindsight – highlights the pull of living out various lives, only to underline the sheer amount of stress that comes with trying to juggle multiple selves.
Theater & Danceawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a visceral but ultimately uneven chaotic time-travel horror [Grade: C+]

Carnaby Street. Regent Street. Oxford Street. Piccadilly Circus. The West End. These are all areas of London, and they’re all part of or adjacent to Soho, the legendary neighborhood that defined the age of Swinging London during the 1960s, when the heart of the English capital went from gloomy, grey, dull to bright, exciting and eccentric. Mary Quant, the Beatles, the mods, sexual liberation become symbols of the changing capital, and they still are part of the national culture.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg seethe in the Mexican heat of Michel Franco’s ‘Sundown’ [Grade: B]

Michel Franco returns to the Lido just one year after his New Order won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, premiering his latest which also reunites him with Tim Roth after having done Chronic in 2015. Unfolding from a script Franco wrote with the British actor in mind, Sundown paints a disquieting portrait of a (white) middle-class family disintegrating as their summer holiday turns sour.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Giving Life to a Lost Community in ‘Three Minutes – A Lengthening’ [Venice Review]

A poetic meditation on film, history, and loss, “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” gives a glimpse into a lost world and then unpacks just how much can be learned from that brief fragment. While on a grand tour of Europe in 1938, David Kurtz, a Polish-American man, traveled to Nasielsk, the town of his birth, and brought with him a 16mm camera filled with Kodachrome, a novelty at the time. He took three minutes of footage there that was embedded in a larger film of his travels and, like many such films, it sat forgotten in a basement for years. Around 2009, David’s grandson Glenn Kurtz rediscovered the footage and recognized that the once-ordinary film was now an extraordinary historical document – the only remaining visual record of a Jewish community that was annihilated in the Holocaust.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘Reflection’ is a brutal, technically accomplished but emotionally cold look at war and its consequences [Grade: B-]

Ukranian director Valentyn Vasyanovych won the hearts of many at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, when his Atlantis won the Orizzonti section. Atlantis was a post-apocalyptic dystopian film in a territory made inhabitable by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Vasyanovych was invited back to the Lido, this time in the Official Competition, to present Reflections, another film about the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.
Moviescineuropa.org

Freaks Out

In the opening scene of Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks Out [ + ] , Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), the director of the Mezza Piotta Circus, introduces his phenomena: “You will meet extraordinary creatures, capable of unforgettable and stupefying acts. Nothing is at it seems”. It’s the perfect description of the film, through which the director declares his intent: to pay tribute to the seventh art by way of a bit of a show. In the running for the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival and deriving its title from Tod Browning’s 1932 classic, the film consists of 141 minutes blending pure entertainment with a reflection on diversity, with the onus being on the former. The backdrop of the Second World War provides the director with an opportunity to do exactly what Quentin Tarantino want to do via Inglourious Basterds.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Venice Review: Netflix’s ‘7 Prisoners’ is a tension-filled tale of morality [Grade: B+]

7 Prisoners is a well-rounded, tense second feature from director Alexandre Moratto. Produced by renowned Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, known for his iconic, Rio-set film City of God and whose latest film The Two Popes was also on Netflix. But it was through the film’s other producer, Ramin Bahrani, that 7 Prisoners landed a deal at Netflix. It’s likely that Moratto’s film could be Brazil’s Oscar entry for 2022’s upcoming ceremony.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Miracle’ Lives Up To Its Name, Seamlessly Blending Narrative, Style, and Technique With Devastating Results [Venice Review]

A journey of discovery rooted in questions about faith, fate, and mortality, “Miracle” offers up revelations like slow drips from a faucet, building to a staggering conclusion that synthesizes all of the film’s narrative ingredients. Part two of director Bogdan George Apetri’s Romanian trilogy, the film is self-contained as a piece, yet features characters from 2020’s “Unidentified” along the edges, expanding the tapestry of this world while germinating an entirely new story. The finished product is not only an improvement on the first installment, but a riveting and nuanced exploration of not just two individuals, but of man, God, and the human condition itself.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg Play Siblings in Tragic Acapulco-Set Drama ‘Sundown’ [Venice Review]

Anyone familiar with the work of Mexican director Michel Franco, whether they be admirers or detractors, can attest to the “this is not going to end well” sentiment his sordid cinematic provocations instill. With a pensive angle, “Sundown” – a reteaming between the filmmaker and his “Chronic” star Tim Roth – upholds that tension of expecting the worst to come the characters’ way.
Beauty & Fashiontheplaylist.net

‘True Things’: A Sexy Romantic Drama With No Sparks Due To Its Bland Characters [Venice Review]

“True Things” is a “romantic” drama that is not romantic in the slightest. In the tradition of films like Catherine Breillat’s “Romance” and Adrian Lyne’s “9 ½ weeks,” the focus is on what is revealed about a female protagonist by how much she is willing to sacrifice to briefly experience passion with an unreliable yet sexy man. This premise is fatally undermined by the decision to keep Kate (Ruth Wilson) a vague figure as sophomore director, Harry Wootliff, invites audiences to project their own pasts onto this broadly sketched dynamic of impossible desire based on a book by Deborah Kay Davies, ‘True Things About Me.’ Instead of conjuring resonance, the result is a bland heroine whose lack of distinguishing features makes it hard to give a damn as she goes through the motions of setting fire to her life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy