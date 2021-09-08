8 pro randomly shuts off

Just received my phone back after sending it to oneplus for the same issue. Using the phone normally, god forbid there is more then 2 apps open and the phone screen just goes dark and is powered off. No on screen message, no crash report....nada. Tried multiple factory resets myself, and today I received the phone back from oneplus directly and within 10 minutes it shutoff twice. Any idea of what I can try to at least log what is causing the issue or possible fix?