How to flash GSI rom with A11?

Hello. Is anyone there has a stock firmware for Jlinksz T906 ZH960. I flashed all the firmware that I can find here on XDA as well as other sites. The reason for this is because I'm finding a TWRP for this device to be flashed using SPFT. After I find one that fits my device, I immediately go to SPFT to flash it. But as I click the Download button, an error appears (something like PMT error) so I fix it by doing a FORMAT (worst thing that I did in my life) without backupping the rom because I am so sure that the firmware on this forum is actually gonna work for my device (which I realized it isn't). After formatting I can't open the device so I flashed T906 stock firmware (from the link above). After I flashed it, a lines on the screen appeared. This is the time that I realized that I'm f****d. So I went to Google and search for some more roms for T906 and I found this one that has a download link for a dump rom I think (the only firmware that I tried so far that has the display working properly). I downloaded it, flashed it and an error appears on the device "boot error!!!!!". After days and days of non-stop searching (went to some Russian and Chinese sites) on how to repair my bricked device it is time to ask for help. I flashed all the roms that I could find but only with this problem: black screen then suddenly turns off, a red or blue lines on the screen.