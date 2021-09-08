CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

RuneScape Fan Project Shot Down by the Devs Just Before Launch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne gamer spent two years working on a modification to improve textures in Old School RuneScape. His work was blocked by the developers just before the release. Despite the passage of years, RuneScape is still quite popular. This also applies to the Old School version, which is based on the 2007 release. The activity of the players manifests itself, among others, in their own works based on the game. One of them, known by the handle 117, worked on a modification called RuneLite HD, which would improve the quality of textures in Jagex's game. Its release was supposed to take place on September 6.

