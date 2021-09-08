MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition Revealed
We knew something was coming after MSI dropped some clues at their MSIology: Tech Meets Aesthetic event. However, they’ve now revealed what it was they were (sort of) hiding from us. Announcing its collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara, a world-famous streetwear brand. MSI launched the Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition, which is at the same time the world’s first and only laptop that the highly praised Hiroshi Fujiwara has ever worked with.www.eteknix.com
