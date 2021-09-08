CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colours Ultimate Remaster Out Now

By Peter Donnell
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a big sonic fan, and that’s hardly surprising given that I’m in my late 30’s, as I grew up with the little blue guy and his pals. From my first experience of Sonic on the Master System and Game Gear, through to the Genesis, Saturn, Dreamcast and beyond. However, I amazingly never played Sonic Colours on the Wii. Most likely because I was too busy with Mario Strikers, but alas, my time has come, as Sonic Colours is now available (again) on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch!

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Adventure#Sonic X#Dreamcast#Mario Strikers#The Nintendo Switch#Super Sonic#Xbox One And Switch#Digital Deluxe Edition#Playstation#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Xbox Series X Review

Back in 2010 Sonic Colors was released to a lot of positive reception, giving Sonic a much-needed boost. Now SEGA has re-released the title for modern audiences as Sonic Colors Ultimate with updated performance, cosmetics, and a new Rival Rush mode. Modern fans may find the mechanics outdated especially those who played Sonic Generations but Sonic Colors delivers on all things Sonic. Rushing through colorful stages where precision is rewarded is getting that S rank requires great dedication.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to build up boost in Sonic Colors Ultimate

The Sonic the Hedgehog games have been very reliant on the boost formula they have had for over a decade running from Sonic Unleashed through Sonic Forces. These mainline Sonic games have 3D and 2D sections and allow Sonic to boost his speed quickly if his boost meter has charge in it. This allows for much quicker acceleration without needing a long stretch of area to run in. Here is how to fill up your meter by building up boost in Sonic Colors Ultimate.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ultimate, a remastering for the whole family

On November 11, 2010, SEGA launched Sonic Colors. A new installment starring the blue hedgehog who wanted to redeem himself from previous bad decisions and turned the firm into a game for the whole family. Eleven years later, Sonic Colors: Ultimate comes to Switch, Xbox, Playstation, and PC in an exciting remastering.
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Sonic Colors Ultimate is Still a Pretty Great Sonic Game

It’s always great to see a remaster of a game that might actually deserve a return. Sonic Colors is one of the better recent adventures in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, but initially only appeared on the Wii (and DS). Now the console version’s appearing in more places in a fresher, shinier version called Sonic Colors Ultimate. And, well, if someone likes Sonic’s games, it is still worth people’s time.
Video GamesGamespot

9 Minutes of Sonic Colors: Ultimate PS5 Gameplay

Originally released in 2010, Sonic Colors was an exclusive title for Nintendo's Wii and DS consoles. This year, the fan-favorite title gets a refresh with Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Check out our PS4 gameplay (captured on PS5) of acts 1-3 of Starlight Carnival Zone. Sonic Colors: Ultimate comes to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch on September 7th, and September 3rd for Digital Deluxe Pre-orders.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sonic Colours: Ultimate players report graphics glitches and bugs

Sonic Colours: Ultimate players have taken to social media to report a raft of bugs, graphics glitches and crashes - particularly with the Nintendo Switch version. Sonic Colours: Ultimate early access went live yesterday for those who bought the Digital Deluxe edition - and now Twitter is packed with clips of the game going horribly wrong.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is A Great Way To Play The 2010 Gem

Sonic Colors arrived at a pivotal time in the history of the series. While several games during that era were of questionable quality, Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) served as a rock bottom for the franchise, and Sonic Team needed to right the ship. Thankfully, 2008's Sonic Unleashed restored a lot of goodwill to the fan base. Its follow-up two years later, Sonic Colors, continued the trend and remains a beloved title to this day. Sonic Colors: Ultimate gives players a chance to experience the previous Wii-exclusive title again or for the first time. And regardless of which camp you fall in, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is worth playing.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Goes Interstellar

Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary celebrations continue with the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Regarded by many as one of the blue hedgehog’s best 3D entries, the remaster sees the previously Nintendo DS/Wii exclusive release on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Dr. Eggman has built a theme park in...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate takes a ride on the Asteroid Coaster in latest music preview

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is boosting along towards its release next week, but today it’s speeding up in a slightly different way. A new preview of the game’s remixed music has arrived, this time courtesy of longtime Sega composer Kenichi Tokoi. Keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle, because it’s time for a ride on the Asteroid Coaster!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate on Switch: SEGA investigates graphics glitches and targets emulators

The premiere of Sonic Colors Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has come with graphical problems of all kinds. TO SEGA they have taken out the colors with a multitude of videos and comparisons between versions. Now, Katie Chrzanowski, the community manager for the Sonic brand, has posted on her Twitter account that the development studio is already investigating what happened and working on a future update. At the same time, it points to emulators as the cause of some bugs, despite the fact that affected Switch users have also raised their voices.
Video Gamespsu.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Technical Issues Are Being Looked Into

Sonic Colors Ultimate has been available via early access since Friday, but already early adopters have started flagging up multiple technical issues with the Blue Blur’s remastered Wii title. While the Switch version of Sonic Colors Ultimate seems to have been affected the most in regards to these issues, it...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Sonic Colours: Ultimate launches digitally today, here’s the launch trailer

We first posted the Sonic Colours launch trailer back in 2010, and now exactly 3,949 days later, we have the Sonic Colours: Ultimate trailer. Sonic Colours: Ultimate is now available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Games Store for £34.99. There’s also a Digital Deluxe edition for £39.99 with bonus features. SEGA has announced that the physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, both keyring and standard, in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa will have to wait as this release has been delayed. The rest of the world, including Australia and New Zealand, are unaffected by this delay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy