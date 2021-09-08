CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 cities enter accelerator program to help achieve 100% zero-emissions commercial vehicles by 2030

By Cailin Crowe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the International Council on Clean Transportation and other nonprofits and industry groups have awarded Chicago, San Diego and San Jose, California, each with a $100,000 grant to support local partners working to achieve 100% zero-emissions commercial vehicles in their cities by 2030, according to Amanda Eaken, NRDC’s director of transportation with the American Cities Climate Challenge.

