CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colusa, CA

The Week Ahead: September 8, 2021

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Posted by 
Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 4 days ago

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Colusa County Board of Education meeting

Today

The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be viewable via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/4pmyee6f.

Colusa Certified Farmers Market

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

Friday

Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colusa High School, 901 Colus Avenue, Colusa, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.

Music on the 9th

Friday

A “Music on the 9th” fundraiser event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa,starting at 6 p.m. A cocktail party will kick off the event before the local band Township takes the stage for a night of live music. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 458-5577.

Vintage Vendor Faire

Saturday

The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a vintage vendor fair at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. An assortment of vendors selling vintage items and homemade crafts will be onsite. For more information or to become a vendor, call Karen at 848-1253.

Board of Supervisors meeting

Tuesday, September 14

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.

Comments / 0

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa, CA
188
Followers
16
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Colusa County Sun-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa, CA
Government
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
City
Country Club, CA
City
Arbuckle, CA
Local
California Government
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Cocktail Party#Vouchers#Premier Mushrooms#Grass Fed Beef#Ranch Pecans#O Connell Ranch#Wic#Calfresh#Mobile Vaccination Clinic#Colusa High School#State Route 20#Vintage Vendor Faire#The Board Chambers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy