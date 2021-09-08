The Week Ahead: September 8, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Colusa County Board of Education meeting

Today

The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be viewable via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/4pmyee6f.

Colusa Certified Farmers Market

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

Friday

Northern Valley Indian Health will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Colusa High School, 901 Colus Avenue, Colusa, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 934-5431.

Music on the 9th

Friday

A “Music on the 9th” fundraiser event will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa,starting at 6 p.m. A cocktail party will kick off the event before the local band Township takes the stage for a night of live music. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the golf club. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 458-5577.

Vintage Vendor Faire

Saturday

The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a vintage vendor fair at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. An assortment of vendors selling vintage items and homemade crafts will be onsite. For more information or to become a vendor, call Karen at 848-1253.

Board of Supervisors meeting

Tuesday, September 14

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.