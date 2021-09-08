CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Vann Brothers name new CEO after deadly crash

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
The Vann Brothers Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they have named Garnett Vann as the company’s new president and CEO, effective immediately.

This decision comes weeks after the death of co-founder and former CEO Bill Vann, who was killed in a helicopter accident Aug. 1.

“My sister, Kelsey, and I are in full support of Garnett being named president and CEO of Vann Brothers,” said Kerry Villarreal, daughter of the late Bill Vann. “We are honored to know that he shares and will carry on the vision that our father had for the future of the company.”

According to a release issued by the organization, the Vann family has been farming in Colusa County since the late 1800s.

“In 1973, Garnett and his brother, Bill, partnered to farm forty acres of wheat near their home in Williams,” the release said. “In the years to follow, the brothers transitioned their farming operation from row crops to almonds, walnuts and pistachios.”

The Vann organization employs more than 200 people throughout the region, it was stated in the release, and contracts with more than 100 growers to purchase their almonds.

“Vann Family Orchards has become an agricultural industry leader recognized for its modern processing facilities and focus on food safety, traceability, and certification,” the release said.

In 2012, the company began transitioning to become vertically integrated when they opened Vann Family Orchards, an almond processing facility. A huller and shelling facility was also constructed in 2017, making the company totally vertically integrated and one of the largest almond processors in northern California,” according to the release.

The company farms more than 17,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley, the release said.

Vann Brothers’ holdings include Vann Brothers, Vann Family Orchards, Yolo Hulling & Shelling, Vann Development & Construction and various other farming and land development operations.

