Vermont State Troopers Accused in Fake Vaccine Card Scheme Resign

NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Vermont state troopers who are accused of being involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards have resigned, state police said Tuesday. Troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned Aug. 10, a day after a fellow trooper told supervisors about the alleged scheme. Trooper David Pfindel resigned Sept. 3 following further investigation, according to a state police news release.

