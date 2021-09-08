Vermont State Troopers Accused in Fake Vaccine Card Scheme Resign

Police in Aurora have launched the search for the driver of a pickup that struck and killed a man early Sunday on the city's Near East Side, authorities said. At approximately 1 a.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to 911 calls of a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a man in the roadway in "extremely critical condition," according to a news release from police.