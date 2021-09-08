CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

In Memoriam: Charlotte Ely MacLeay, 1949-2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte passed away on April 25, 2021, after a battle with rapidly progressing dementia. She led a full and happy life until her disease overcame her. Vaccinated friends and family are invited to an informal open-house celebration of her life on Saturday, September 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Gallery at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, 38 College St., Montpelier, VT. Her obituary can be viewed at macleay.com/charlotte.

