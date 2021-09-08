The Artful Escape Review

As we head into a weekend that will feature Rick and Morty Season Five, it’s incredible to see how far this franchise has come. Once thought of as “the show co-created by the guy who brought you Community”, Rick and Morty has launched the careers for the likes of Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, and a slew of now Marvel producers that are slowly seeping into an aging MCU hoping to reinvigorate some sort of life back into the comic book movie fandom which, right now, is desperately struggling with both Marvel and DC registering bombs over the summer, and with Shang-Chi not getting Chinese distribution, the bubble very well may have burst on the Marvel/DC fandom.