The Artful Escape Review

By Brad Gallaway
gamecritics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Gorgeous aesthetics, a wonderful sense of synaesthesia. LOW This was so close to being an amazing lowkey trans narrative. The game industry has long held “playable movie” as a sort of pie-in-the-sky standard that many have been shooting for in one fashion or another. It’s a poor idea for a thousand different reasons, but after playing The Artful Escape it seems clear that the goal was simply wrong on its most basic level – they shouldn’t have been trying to make movies at all when they could have been making playable music videos.

#Music Video#The Artful Escape#Simon Says#Sci Fi#Beethoven Dinosaur#Annapurna Interactive#Esrb#E10
