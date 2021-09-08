The Artful Escape Review
HIGH Gorgeous aesthetics, a wonderful sense of synaesthesia. LOW This was so close to being an amazing lowkey trans narrative. The game industry has long held “playable movie” as a sort of pie-in-the-sky standard that many have been shooting for in one fashion or another. It’s a poor idea for a thousand different reasons, but after playing The Artful Escape it seems clear that the goal was simply wrong on its most basic level – they shouldn’t have been trying to make movies at all when they could have been making playable music videos.gamecritics.com
Comments / 0