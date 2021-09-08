Biden administration says solar energy has the potential to power 40% of US electricity by 2035
A new report from the US Department of Energy shows that solar energy could play a massive role in transitioning the United States’ power sector to clean energy. The new DOE Solar Futures Study, released Wednesday, shows that by 2035, solar energy has the potential to power 40% of the nation’s electricity and create up to 1.5 million jobs — without raising electricity costs for consumers.www.kvor.com
Comments / 0