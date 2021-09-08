CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Biden administration says solar energy has the potential to power 40% of US electricity by 2035

kvor.com
 4 days ago

A new report from the US Department of Energy shows that solar energy could play a massive role in transitioning the United States’ power sector to clean energy. The new DOE Solar Futures Study, released Wednesday, shows that by 2035, solar energy has the potential to power 40% of the nation’s electricity and create up to 1.5 million jobs — without raising electricity costs for consumers.

www.kvor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Electricity#Democrats#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsCleanTechnica

700+ Solar Companies Ask For Stronger Solar Legislation From Congress

Solar power keeps getting cheaper and keeps growing year after year, now accounting for nearly half of new power capacity in the United States. But coal and fossil methane (also deceivingly called “natural gas”) power plants need to be retired more quickly than they have been. We need to cut emissions more quickly than we have been cutting them or else we’re going to face climate catastrophes beyond what we can imagine and human society as a whole will be hurt and tested like never before.
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

How Solar Power Can Provide Up to 40% of the US' Energy by 2035

When it comes to renewable energy, the United States has not always had a sterling image. Although most Americans think more urgent action is needed to combat climate change, politicians have vetoed even the most innocuous measures to address the issue instead of repealing hundreds of environmental regulations. Although the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Biden’s proposed tenfold increase in solar power would remake the US electricity system

President Joe Biden has called for major clean energy investments as a way to curb climate change and generate jobs. On Sept. 8, 2021, the White House released a report produced by the U.S. Department of Energy that found that solar power could generate up to 45% of the U.S. electricity supply by 2050, compared to less than 4% today. We asked Joshua D. Rhodes, an energy technology and policy researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, what it would take to meet this target.
Energy Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

Europe’s Green Energy Dream Is Painful for Consumers

Green energy has many benefits. Solar and wind energy can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and helps alleviate problems attributed to climate change. Costs of the technologies are trending down, making green energy more affordable. But renewable energy does have at least one drawback. It can be unpredictable and needs a...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

These 4 Things Have To Happen For Biden’s Solar Push To Succeed

President Biden has proposed a bold plan to dramatically increase the amount of solar power generated in the US. The goal is for solar to provide 45% of America’s needs by 2050. Entrenched interests are already screaming that the new policy is too ambitious, too expensive, and too complex. They say it will throw millions of people out of work. What they are really afraid of, of course, is that it will reduce their profits, but they can’t say that out loud so they couch it in different terms. The answer is the Biden plan does the bare minimum needed to tame the explosion in carbon emissions that has occurred over the past 3 decades and meet the commitments the US made to the world community in the Paris climate accords of 2015.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

40-Year Slog Through Solar Panel Wilderness Ends In Vindication…For The Robots

When the topic turns to making a solar panel in the US, it’s easy to poke fun. After all, the Land of the Free dominated close to 100% of global solar manufacturing for decades after Bell Labs introduced the first practical solar cell in 1954, only to see the PV party screech to a stop-stop when the go-go 1980s hit. Japan took the lead, then China picked up the torch and it’s been virtual cricket chirps for major US solar makers ever since. One exception is the firm First Solar, and now that the Biden administration has turned up the heat on solar power it looks like all that hard work could be about to pay off.
Energy IndustryInhabitat.com

New report shows solar could generate 40% of US energy by 2035

A report prepared by the Energy Department and National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows that the U.S. could increase its solar power generation from the current 3% to 40% by 2035. To achieve this feat, the federal government would need to invest less than $562 billion and support related policies. The...
California StateRiverside Press Enterprise

California gets OK to boost gas power to keep lights on

The Biden administration on Friday issued an emergency order allowing some California natural gas power plants to operate without pollution restrictions to shore up the state’s tight electricity supplies, the U.S. Department of Energy said. California’s grid operator, the Independent System Operator, had sought the order in a letter earlier...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Solar Could Comprise Almost Half US Power By 2050, Govt Says

Solar power could account for nearly half of the United States' electricity supply by the middle of the century, according to a government study released Wednesday. The report, released by the Department of Energy, said solar could account for much as 40 percent of the power supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, up from its current level of just three percent.
Energy Industrycbs19news

USDA announces funding for renewable energy infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local companies are getting grant funding for solar power systems. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $464 million into the building or improving renewable energy infrastructure. The funding is going to projects in 48 states and...
Orangeburg County, SCTimes and Democrat

Dantzler Farms to get renewable energy grant

COLUMBIA – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Acting State Director Marty Bright-Rivera announced that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy