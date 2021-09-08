Biden administration says solar energy has the potential to power 40% of US electricity by 2035

President Biden has proposed a bold plan to dramatically increase the amount of solar power generated in the US. The goal is for solar to provide 45% of America’s needs by 2050. Entrenched interests are already screaming that the new policy is too ambitious, too expensive, and too complex. They say it will throw millions of people out of work. What they are really afraid of, of course, is that it will reduce their profits, but they can’t say that out loud so they couch it in different terms. The answer is the Biden plan does the bare minimum needed to tame the explosion in carbon emissions that has occurred over the past 3 decades and meet the commitments the US made to the world community in the Paris climate accords of 2015.