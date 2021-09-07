CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland - as it happened

BBC
 8 days ago

It's time for us to have a good sleep after a frantic game at Windsor Park. You can read the report from tonight's game here as Northern Ireland end this run of fixtures unbeaten and with a battling point against a strong Swiss side. Down but not out. Northern Ireland...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Australia 3-0 China in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

A match that Australia resolved quickly, with two goals in two minutes was more than enough to handle the score and the pace of the game. China was inoperative to the attack and will have to improve a lot if it wants to return to a World Cup, which they have not attended since Korea - Japan 2002.
SOCCER
neworleanssun.com

U.S. opens World Cup qualifying with 0-0 draw at El Salvador

A young U.S. men's national team played a 0-0 tie with El Salvador in the first CONCACAF World Cup qualifier on Thursday in San Salvador, El Salvador. There will be 13 more qualifiers leading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The top three teams in the region go to Qatar, and the fourth-place teams enters a playoff in June 2022.
MLS
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Germany will be back on the pitch on Sunday (5) at 15:45 when they host Armenia. Liechtenstein will face Romania, on the same day and time!. Gosens risked a strong shot from outside the area and sent it over the goal, with a deflection. At the corner the game was stopped for the home defender's assistance.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this result, both countries earned their first point in the qualifiers; it should be recalled that they are in Sector D, along with Cameroon and Malawi, teams that will make their debut this afternoon.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Shayne Lavery
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Algeria pummels Djibouti 8-0 in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — African champion Algeria pummeled Djibouti 8-0 to open its World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday in ferocious form and extend its unbeaten run to 28 games. Islam Slimani scored four, including the first goal in the fifth minute in Blida. Djibouti had defender Batio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Highlights: Panama 0-0 Costa Rica in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. On the other hand, Celso Borges, captain of the Costa Rican national team, gave his point of view about the experience he and his teammates have in this type of games, which, he assures, will help them: "We have already been in this role for a few processes (among the players with the most experience), and if something is true it is that we need everyone's help to carry it out. In a national team we all become important to achieve the common goal we want. The more experience we accumulate, the more we have to tell and contribute, but we learn from everyone in this process. That is also the beauty of being here."
FIFA
Daily Herald

Spain back on form, routs Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifier

BADAJOZ, Spain -- Luis Enrique shook up his team and got the result he wanted as Spain beat Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The game against the modest rival had become an almost must-win affair for Spain after its disappointing loss at Sweden on Thursday that cost it first place in Europe's Group B. Only the top team automatically qualifies for the tournament in Qatar in November 2022 with the group runners-up having to go through playoffs.
SOCCER
jack1065.com

Soccer-Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

(Reuters) – Orbelin Pineda’s penalty just before halftime gave Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. Hosts Costa Rica had their chances to equalise in the second half, particularly in stoppage time, but Mexico’s resolute defence stood firm.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Bulgaria#Swiss#Unreal Bradley#European#Striker Post#Switzerland Post#Northern Irish
BBC

Robert Page frustrated with Wales' 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Estonia

Manager Robert Page rued Wales' missed chances after a "frustrating" 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Estonia. Wednesday's stalemate at Cardiff City Stadium all but ended Welsh hopes of qualifying automatically for next year's tournament in Qatar. The play-offs now look like Wales' most realistic route to a first World...
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn reach agreement with Chilean football federation over Brereton Diaz

Blackburn have reached an agreement with the Chilean football federation over the release of Ben Brereton Diaz in the October international break. In a possible sign of things to come with the Premier League’s South American stars, the Championship side announced they had reached a compromise with Chile whereby he will play in their first two qualifiers next month against Peru and Paraguay on October 6 and 9 but miss the final qualifier of the window against Venezuela on October 13.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

World Cup qualifiers: Scotland without Caroline Weir & Lucy Graham

Venue: Hidegkuti Nandor Stadion Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland have lost midfielders Caroline Weir and Lucy Graham to injury for this month's World Cup qualifiers. Rangers forward Lizzie Arnot and Rachael Boyle of Hibernian...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Demba Ba: Former Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham striker announces retirement

Former Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham striker Demba Ba has retired from playing, aged 36. The former Senegal international won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 and twice won the Turkish title, first with Besiktas in 2016-17 and then Istanbul Basaksehir in 2019-20. "What a wonderful journey it has...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Quadruple boost for Rangers as Lyon quartet set to miss Europa League clash at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been handed a very big boost ahead of their Europa League tie against Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday night. The Ligue 1 outfit are set to be without four players for the European clash with the Gers. And now Rangers will fancy their chances of beating Lyon, especially on home turf at Ibrox.
UEFA
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell, St Johnstone

Everton are tracking Aberdeen's Scotland Under-21 full-back Calvin Ramsay - who is also being watched by Leicester, West Ham and Southampton - after failing to land Rangers' Nathan Patterson. (Sun) New Lyon signing from Liverpool, Xherdan Shaqiri, has warned his side to expect a tough test against Rangers in the...
WORLD
SkySports

Ben Brereton Diaz: Blackburn Rovers agree to release Chile forward for October World Cup Qualifiers

Blackburn have reached an agreement with the Chilean football federation over the release of Ben Brereton Diaz in the October international break. In a possible sign of things to come with the Premier League's South American stars, the Championship side announced they had reached a compromise with Chile whereby he will play in their first two World Cup Qualifiers next month against Peru and Paraguay on October 6 and 9 but miss the final qualifier of the window against Venezuela on October 13.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Janni Arnth: Rangers sign Denmark defender from Fiorentina

Rangers have signed experienced Denmark defender Janni Arnth. The 34-year-old has made almost 100 international appearances and arrives at the SWPL1 club from Fiorentina. She also had a spell in the FA Women's Super League with Arsenal in 2019 before moving to Italy. "I feel there's a clear project here,"...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Stimac excited ahead of West Ham clash with Dinamo Zagreb

West Ham United hero Igor Stimac is excited seeing his old club face Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday. Stimac is greatly looking forward to watching his old club in action on home turf, 22 years after representing West Ham in a UEFA Cup first-round tie at Osijek in August 1999.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy