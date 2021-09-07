CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland - as it happened

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a big future ahead of this lad... Quote Message: He [Baraclough] said go and do what you usually do and don't have any fear of what you are going into. He gave me loads of confidence to go and do what I can do. I really enjoyed it and I am thankful to Ian for giving me the chance. I treated it like any other game, whether it is a friendly or a competitive game. I gave away the ball and I wanted to win it back, so I put in that tackle and I got a massive cheer from all the crowd, that was an unreal moment. from Conor Bradley Northern Ireland.

