Cancer

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in adults: disparities in treatment intervention based on access to treatment facility

By DocWire News
 4 days ago

Leuk Lymphoma. 2021 Sep 8:1-9. doi: 10.1080/10428194.2021.1975187. Online ahead of print. Adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is associated with poor outcomes. We evaluated differences by facility type in the parameters of 6766 adult ALL patients ≥ 40 years of age diagnosed from 2004 to 2015 in the National Cancer DataBase (NCDB) and survival outcomes using two-sample t-tests or chi-square tests and Cox proportional hazards models. Those treated in academic facilities were younger (mean 58.5 versus 61.7 years, p < 0.001), Black (8.1% versus 5.6%, p < 0.001), had private insurance (50.9% versus 44.0%, p < 0.001), and more likely to receive chemotherapy (93.2% versus 81.4%, p < 0.001), any radiotherapy (14.9% versus 7.3%, p < 0.001), stem cell transplant (9.4% versus 2.5%, p < 0.001), or total body irradiation (TBI) (11.3% versus 4.3%, p < 0.001). Patients treated at an academic facility had a higher hazard of death (p<.05) while those that received any chemotherapy or TBI or CNS radiation had a lower risk of death (all p < 0.05). These parameters should be evaluated in future studies.

