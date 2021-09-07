CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trends in Cardiovascular Disease by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Ethnicity, Medicare Health Outcomes Survey 2011-2015

J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2021 Sep 7:glab262. doi: 10.1093/gerona/glab262. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is increasing in the aging population. However, little is known about CVD risk factors and outcomes for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander (NH/PI) older adults by disaggregated subgroups.

uci.edu

Data collection, reporting gaps harm Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander health, UCI-led study says COVID-19 pandemic reveals urgent need for improved standards

Irvine, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021— Despite Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders being one of the fastest growing populations, according to the 2020 U.S. Census count, the collection and reporting of their health data at the federal and state levels is virtually non-existant, according to a study led by the University of California, Irvine. This information omission has led to structural racism that disproportionately affects roughly 1.4 million Americans through an inability to advocate, a lack of resources and limitations to political power.
IRVINE, CA
docwirenews.com

Outcomes of Lymphoma Among American Adolescent and Young Adult Patients Varied by Health Insurance-A SEER-based Study

J Pediatr Hematol Oncol. 2021 Sep 6. doi: 10.1097/MPH.0000000000002314. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Impacts of health insurance status on survival outcomes among adolescent and young adult (AYA, aged 15 to 39 years) patients with lymphoma in the United States are insufficiently known. This study aimed to clarify associations between health insurance status and overall survival (OS) estimates in this population.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

ESC Congress 2021: Solutions for Gender-Based Gap in Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis

The Lancet commission aimed to connect stakeholders, raise global awareness of these inequities and disparities, and encourage future research. Chairpersons Roxana Mehran, MD, and Barbara Casadei, FRCP, hosted “Global burden of cardiovascular disease in women; 20/20 vision for 2030: report of The Lancet Commission,” a panel discussion at European Society of Cardiology Congress 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Peanut Consumption Reduces Stroke and Cardiovascular Disease Risk for Asians

Asian men and women living in Japan who ate peanuts (on average 4-5 peanuts/day) had a lower risk of having an ischemic stroke or a cardiovascular disease event compared to those who did not eat peanuts, according to new research published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Unmet Needs in Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

A discussion on the various unmet needs in the treatment of Alzheimer disease. Neil Minkoff, MD: Dr Cantor, I know you are a chief medical officer, so you work in population health, but you are also trained as a geriatrician. Maybe you could highlight some of the unmet needs, whether they are concerns about adherence or problems with quality of life. What are the unmet needs, both as a geriatrician and in your work in population health?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Heart disease outcomes

As many as 1-in-500 American adults have a condition where their hearts have become enlarged. It makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the body. Now, new research examines racial disparities in the outcomes of these heart patients. People with cardiomyopathy may have no symptoms at all...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Improving the enrollment of women and racially/ethnically diverse populations in cardiovascular clinical trials: An ASPC practice statement

Am J Prev Cardiol. 2021 Aug 20;8:100250. doi: 10.1016/j.ajpc.2021.100250. eCollection 2021 Dec. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death for both women and men worldwide. In the United States (U.S.), there are significant disparities in cardiovascular risk factors and CVD outcomes among racial and ethnic minority populations, some of whom have the highest U.S. CVD incidence and mortality. Despite this, women and racial/ethnic minority populations remain underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials, relative to their disease burden and population percentage. The lack of diverse participants in trials is not only a moral and ethical issue, but a scientific concern, as it can limit application of future therapies. Providing comprehensive demographic data by sex and race/ethnicity and increasing representation of diverse participants into clinical trials are essential in assessing accurate drug response, safety and efficacy information. Additionally, diversifying investigators and clinical trial staff may assist with connecting to the language, customs, and beliefs of study populations and increase recruitment of participants from diverse backgrounds. In this review, a working group for the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) reviewed the literature regarding the inclusion of women and individuals of diverse backgrounds into cardiovascular clinical trials, focusing on prevention, and provided recommendations of best practices for improving enrollment to be more representative of the U.S. society into trials.
HEALTH
hawaiipublicradio.org

$15M Grant to Fund Research on Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Filipino Health

A new $15-million federal grant will help the work of local health researchers from the Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Filipino communities. Each of these communities has disproportionately higher rates of physical ailments and mental health conditions compared to other ethnicities in Hawai‘i, as well as being underrepresented in the health sciences.
HAWAII STATE
NWI.com

Northwest Health–Porter offers new treatment for cardiovascular disease

Northwest Health–Porter hospital in Valparaiso has rolled out a new state-of-the-art treatment for plaque in coronary arteries. Dr. Anshuman Das, an interventional cardiologist with Northwest Medical Group, performed the hospital's first Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy in August. It's a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved technique for treating cardiovascular disease that has progressed to the point of severe calcification.
VALPARAISO, IN
docwirenews.com

Ethnic differences in incidence and outcomes of acute aortic syndromes in the Midland-region of New Zealand

J Vasc Surg. 2021 Sep 7:S0741-5214(21)02008-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jvs.2021.08.066. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Disparities in cardiovascular disease based on socio-economic factors and ethnicity are a global issue. The indigenous Māori population of New Zealand is not exempt. The aims of this study were to assess if ethnic disparities exist in the presentation and outcomes of acute aortic syndrome (AAS: aortic dissection, intramural hematoma and penetrating aortic ulcer) in New Zealand.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

