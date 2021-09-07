CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Material Hardship and Stress from COVID-19 in Immigrant Chinese American Families with Infants

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

J Immigr Minor Health. 2021 Sep 7:1-10. doi: 10.1007/s10903-021-01267-8. Online ahead of print. Material hardship and stress, associated with poor infant outcomes, increased during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. Chinese American families were vulnerable to racism-driven disparities. Little is known about maternal perceptions of pandemic impacts on their infants, family, and community. Purposive sampling of low-income Chinese American mothers (n = 25) with infants (1-15 months). Semi-structured qualitative interviews conducted in Mandarin, Cantonese, or English were audio-recorded, transcribed, and translated. Transcripts coded using applied thematic analysis in an iterative process of textual analysis until thematic saturation. Three themes emerged: (1) Heightened family hardship included financial strain, disruption of transnational childcare, experiences of racism; (2) Altered infant routines/developmental consequences included using protective equipment on infants, concerns about infant socio-emotional development; (3) Coping strategies included stockpiling essentials, adapting family diets. Strategies to mitigate disparities include expanding social needs screening, correcting misinformation, strengthening support networks, and including low-income Chinese Americans in these efforts.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Comparative Study of Chinese and American Media Reports on the COVID-19 and Expressions of Social Responsibility: A Critical Discourse Analysis

J Psycholinguist Res. 2021 Sep 9. doi: 10.1007/s10936-021-09809-9. Online ahead of print. Critical discourse analysis aims to explore the dialectical relationship between discourse and ideology. Based on psycholinguistic research, this paper analyzes the Chinese and American media’s news reports and comments on the COVID-19. It aims to expose the hidden psychological messages and ideologies behind the words. The corpus in this paper is mainly from the official media of China Daily and Time from December 2019 to January 2021 in China and the United States. This paper uses Wang Zhenhua’s Appraisal Theory and Halliday’s Systemic Functional Grammar as tools to make a comparative analysis of the corpus. At the textual level, languages are classified and lexical choices are analyzed followed by the analysis of the reporter’s ideology after reviewing the motivation of the reporters of two countries. On the level of social responsibility expression and discourse, the paper analyzes the news reports, which are characterized by the combination of the reporter’s views on the news. In the aspect of social practice, the social and cultural factors and background of news reports are analyzed. China calls for strengthening cooperation and exchanges with other countries to jointly fight the epidemic. The Chinese government has actively shared its experience and made corresponding contributions to international economic recovery. However, the US government shirks its responsibility by claiming that the effective implementation of Chinese methods and experience in China does not mean that it can achieve corresponding results in Europe and the US. At the same time, the United States provides medical supplies to other countries. This study hopes to help awaken readers’ critical thinking and increase their awareness of the anti-control of mass discourse. At the same time, it is hoped that readers can view the epidemic from a more scientific perspective, understand the facts and reject the unwarranted panic. It will also help reshape Chinese and American discourse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. reels from COVID-19 impacts on travel, education and family

NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- With U.S. federal holiday Labor Day approaching, the travel industry is in particular spotlight to bear the brunt of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, as the country's higher education sector sees less transfers and many families with children under 12 years old worry about the absence of a coronavirus vaccine for their young members.
EDUCATION
wtoc.com

Glennville family recovering from COVID-19

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glennville family is sharing their story after they all got diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer. This was a rough summer for the Folsoms. Grayson, his wife Ansley and 2-year-old daughter all had COVID, but it was especially hard on Grayson. The Folsoms all got COVID...
GLENNVILLE, GA
smcm.edu

Psychology Lecture Series on 9/22 via Zoom: "Family Stress, Risk and Resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic" presented by Dr. Nickola Overall

The Psychology Department welcomes Dr. Nickola Overall from the University of Auckland as the first speaker in its 2021-2022 virtual lecture series: The Psychology of COVID-19 and Public Health. Dr. Overall will speak on: "Family Stress, Risk and Resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic." The talk will take place on Wednesday,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandarin Chinese#Covid 19#Infants#Chinese Americans#Pmid#Pmc
ric.edu

Preparing for Post-COVID Mental Health Challenges in Campus Life

According to psychologist Julia Kamenetsky of RIC’s Counseling Center, “There is no right or wrong way to make that transition. Some people are going to streak out the door, ready to jump in. They can’t wait to get back to something that looks like their life before all this. For them, jumping in is the best thing, as long as they adhere to safety guidelines.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy