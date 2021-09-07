CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Using computerised adaptive tests to screen for perinatal depression in underserved women of colour

Evid Based Ment Health. 2021 Sep 6:ebmental-2021-300262. doi: 10.1136/ebmental-2021-300262. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Compared with traditional screening questionnaires, computerised adaptive tests for severity of depression (CAT-DI) and computerised adaptive diagnostic modules for depression (CAD-MDD) show improved precision in screening for major depressive disorder. CAT measures have been tailored to perinatal women but have not been studied in low-income women of colour despite high rates of perinatal depression (PND).

