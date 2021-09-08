CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of payer status on hospital admissions: evidence from an academic medical center

BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Sep 7;21(1):930. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-06886-3. BACKGROUND: There are plenty of studies investigating the disparity of payer status in accessing to care. However, most studies are either disease-specific or cohort-specific. Quantifying the disparity from the level of facility through a large controlled study are rare. This study aims to examine how the payer status affects patient hospitalization from the perspective of a facility.

New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

NYMC forms academic affiliation with RI medical center

New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla is partnering with a medical center in Rhode Island that will become a teaching site where NYMC’s graduate medical students can work toward fulfilling fulfill residency requirements. Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket has been designated a teaching site, marking NYMC’s first partnership of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Regional Medical Center, other hospitals in eastern Iowa, facing capacity issues

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at Regional Medical Center said the hospital is nearing capacity, but not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heather Ries, the center’s chief nursing officer, said Regional Medical Center has between two and four COVID-19 patients, but those patients in addition to non-COVID patients are pushing them toward their limit. She worries, though, that as positive cases of the virus continue to rise, they might get overwhelmed sooner rather than later.
Health ServicesPosted by
WDBO

AdventHealth announces transition to “Red Status” as COVID admissions slow

Orlando, Fla. — AdventHealth announced Tuesday that its Central Florida division will transition from “black status” down to “Red Status,” beginning Sept. 1. The move allows hospitals in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole and other Central Florida counties to move forward with certain surgical procedures that had been suspended because of an increase in COVID-19 patients.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

How The City Lost the Medical Center

The ceremony yesterday celebrating the development of a new mental health center on 12th and Galena featured speeches noting how this would improve health care in town, as Urban Milwaukee reported. Pete Carlson, president of Advocate Aurora Behavioral Health called it “the most important thing we have done with mental health in the region in 30 years.”
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

52 new COVID-19 hospital admissions

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its walk-in Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Impact of malignancy on In-hospital mortality, stratified by admission causes: An analysis of 67 million patients from the National Inpatient Sample

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 7:e14758. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14758. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To describe the patient characteristics and the reason for admission of patients with malignancy by malignancy, and to study mortality rates for the different causes of admissions amongst the different types of cancer PATIENTS AND METHODS: Using the nationwide Inpatient Sampling (2015-2017) we examined cause of admission and associated in-hospital mortality, stratified by presence and type of malignancy. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to examine the association between in-hospital mortality and malignancy sites for different primary admission causes.
Public Healthorthospinenews.com

CMS to require staff at hospitals and other facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine or risk funding loss

The Biden administration is moving to require all Medicare and Medicaid facilities to vaccinate their workforce, expanding a mandate already applied to nursing home staff. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Thursday its intention to release an interim final rule in October to require hospitals, dialysis facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and other facilities to vaccinate their staff as a condition for participating in Medicare and Medicaid.
Health Servicesazpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.

