CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Somatic health care professionals' stigmatization of patients with mental disorder: a scoping review

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

BMC Psychiatry. 2021 Sep 7;21(1):443. doi: 10.1186/s12888-021-03415-8. BACKGROUND: Patients with mental disorders have an increased risk of developing somatic disorders, just as they have a higher risk of dying from them. These patients often report feeling devaluated and rejected by health professionals in the somatic health care system, and increasing evidence shows that disparities in health care provision contribute to poor health outcomes. The aim of this review was to map and synthesize literature on somatic health professionals’ stigmatization toward patients with mental disorders.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Health Professionals#Somatic#Stigmatization#Bmc Psychiatry#Arksey#Medline#Scandinavian#Nvivo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

New mental health urgent care center opens for children

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people. A pediatric mental health urgent care center is hoping to provide a new option for early intervention. The center, operated by Best Point Behavioral Health by The Children’s Home, is...
Mental HealthNursing Times

Air pollution ‘major risk’ for exacerbation of mental health disorders

Exposure to air pollution has been linked with increased mental health service use among people recently diagnosed with psychotic and mood disorders, according to the findings of a new study. Researchers behind the study described air pollution as a “major risk factor” for the exacerbation of mental health disorders and...
Burlingame, CAPosted by
HIT Consultant

Lyra Health Launches Care Integration Solutions for Alcohol Use Disorder and Other Serious Mental Illnesses

– Lyra Health, a Burlingame, CA-based provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for global employers, today announced the first technology-integrated care solutions designed to address serious mental health issues such as alcohol use disorder (AUD), suicidality, and other complex mental health diagnoses. – Traditional employee assistance programs and health...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Science Reveals WHY Stress Hormones Worsen Mental Health Disorders

Elevated stress hormones connect to poorer mental health. Countless studies have documented this relationship, but scientists have recently uncovered more about the dynamics. A new study confirms the function of glucocorticoid hormones (‘stress hormones’) and how they affect the brain. The research could have important implications for the prevention and treatment of mental disorders.
Mental HealthWest Hawaii Today

Experts see rise in mental health disorders as pandemic drags on

More people are seeking help to treat mental illnesses and substance abuse as the Delta variant of COVID-19 causes a surge in case counts, hospitalizations and deaths in Hawaii and across the nation. In March, the Biden administration provided nearly $2.5 billion in funding to states to specifically address the...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

What If Mental Health Care Came With Money-Back Guarantees?

Mental health service users should be apprised of what mental health professionals reasonably can and can’t do. If a mental health professional claims to be able to do something, like “treat depression,” should he be held responsible for his claims?. Prospective clients and mental health service users should be better...
Mental Health13 WHAM

Golisano Hospital offers mental health care to reach more children

In wake of the national mental health crisis, Golisano Pediatric Behavioral Health is trying to reach more children before the school year begins. The facility has been open for about one year and patient inquiries have already doubled, partly because of the pandemic, experts say. Professionals at the South Avenue...
Cambridge, MAcambridgeday.com

Mental health professionals are leaving CHA; listings call for 44 therapists, social workers

Mental health professionals are leaving CHA; listings call for 44 therapists, social workers. Mental health professionals at Cambridge Health Alliance have been leaving recently, in part because of changes to the Alliance’s treatment model, resulting in some patients losing longtime therapists. The new model “reflects current best practices and offers more options to meet our patients’ needs” and the Alliance expected “turnover” from the new policy while working to “transition care as best as possible” for patients whose therapists resign, spokesperson David Cecere said.
Mental HealthSunderland Echo

Mental Health and Self Care 2021: 10 books to read to help improve your mental wellbeing

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. If you would like to improve your mental health, a self-help book can be a good place to start, providing expert advice without you having to leave your home. They offer a cost effective means of learning good behaviours and habits to help you become more productive, develop a new daily routine, curb anxious thoughts, or feel more courageous in difficult situations.
Mental Healthnyfoundling.org

The 74 Million: Looking for Mental Health Care and Falling into an ‘Internet Wormhole’

The 74 Million recently reported on the difficulties young people have found accessing mental health care during the pandemic – as they note, 58% of young New Yorkers didn’t get the help they needed during these difficult times, and resources can be hard to access. The article showcases The Foundling’s School-Based Mental Health program as a model for connecting young people with the mental health professionals they need, and discusses the benefits of its wide-reaching and holistic approach to mental health.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

'Rapid Counseling' with single-session therapy for patients with COVID-19: An alternative treatment before doing mental health self-care strategy with meditation

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 Sep 8:fdab345. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab345. Online ahead of print. The author suggests that mental health experts provide ‘rapid counseling’ as psychological help for individuals who need counseling in this COVID-19 outbreak, as one of the steps to be taken to get rid of this national and global crisis, in particular for patients with COVID-19.
Mental Healthdallassun.com

Mental health deteriorated during pandemic

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): A recent study reported individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as cancer, were more likely to report depressive symptoms during the pandemic. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the study published in the journal, Lancet Regional Health-Americas,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Senator urges improved access to mental health care

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Ron Wyden calls for federal intervention to fix insurance practices and address a worker shortage.On World Suicide Prevention Day and the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sen. Ron Wyden put out a call to fellow lawmakers in Washington to bolster access to mental health services. "So many veterans across our state, literally, every nook and cranny of Oregon today are up against a crushing combination of mental health challenges," Wyden said Friday, Sept. 10, from the Southwest Portland offices of Lines for Life, a suicide and substance abuse prevention network...
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

How to Help Doctors Get Mental Health Care: Change the System

For more than a year, our nation's health care workers have been running at full speed. They are overworked and exhausted, all while treating patients with COVID-19, some of whom have recovered from the virus and others who haven't – and may never. All this stress, death and fear understandably have taken a toll on these front-line workers and their families.
Mental Healthwpde.com

SC for Ed talks with mental health professionals, pediatricians as COVID-19 spreads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Teachers and medical providers are coming together to try to put a stop to the spread of the coronavirus in schools. Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed held an hour-long Q&A session Thursday evening with a panel featuring teachers, mental health professionals, and pediatricians. They answered questions to help other educators keep school doors open this school year.
Mental HealthCreditCards.com

A financial guide to mental health therapy

Whether you visit a psychologist in person or chat with a licensed therapist online, here’s what you need to know about accessing mental health resources. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Mental Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

During COVID-19 pandemic mental health distress increased

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): The findings of a new report suggest that half a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, several men and women in the USA continued to experience psychological distress, depression, and anxiety. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy