Somatic health care professionals' stigmatization of patients with mental disorder: a scoping review

If you would like to improve your mental health, a self-help book can be a good place to start, providing expert advice without you having to leave your home. They offer a cost effective means of learning good behaviours and habits to help you become more productive, develop a new daily routine, curb anxious thoughts, or feel more courageous in difficult situations.