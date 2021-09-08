Somatic health care professionals' stigmatization of patients with mental disorder: a scoping review
BMC Psychiatry. 2021 Sep 7;21(1):443. doi: 10.1186/s12888-021-03415-8. BACKGROUND: Patients with mental disorders have an increased risk of developing somatic disorders, just as they have a higher risk of dying from them. These patients often report feeling devaluated and rejected by health professionals in the somatic health care system, and increasing evidence shows that disparities in health care provision contribute to poor health outcomes. The aim of this review was to map and synthesize literature on somatic health professionals’ stigmatization toward patients with mental disorders.www.docwirenews.com
