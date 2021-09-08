CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Call to Action: Maternal Health and Saving Mothers: A Policy Statement From the American Heart Association

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Circulation. 2021 Sep 8:CIR0000000000001000. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001000. Online ahead of print. The United States has the highest maternal mortality rates among developed countries, and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause. Therefore, the American Heart Association has a unique role in advocating for efforts to improve maternal health and to enhance access to and delivery of care before, during, and after pregnancy. Several initiatives have shaped the time course of major milestones in advancing maternal and reproductive health equity in the United States. There have been significant strides in improving the timeliness of data reporting in maternal mortality surveillance and epidemiological programs in maternal and child health, yet more policy reforms are necessary. To make a sustainable and systemic impact on maternal health, further efforts are necessary at the societal, institutional, stakeholder, and regulatory levels to address the racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health, to effectively reduce inequities in care, and to mitigate maternal morbidity and mortality. In alignment with American Heart Association’s mission “to be a relentless force for longer, healthier lives,” this policy statement outlines the inequities that influence disparities in maternal outcomes and current policy approaches to improving maternal health and suggests additional potentially impactful actions to improve maternal outcomes and ultimately save mothers’ lives.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Health#Maternal Mortality#Child Health#Health Disparities#Cir#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

American Heart Association President Offers Health Tips After Pandemic Delays

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widespread, people who have put off seeing a doctor during the pandemic are now significantly more likely to seek care. The president of the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, says it’s a good time to check in with your doctors to take stock of your overall health along with any chronic conditions you may have like high blood pressure or diabetes.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

American Academy of Pediatrics Targets Parity in Telehealth Policy Statement

“All children and adolescents deserve access to quality healthcare regardless of their race/ethnicity, health conditions, financial resources, or geographic location,” the policy statement, published in the September issue of Pediatrics, states. “Despite improvements over the past decades, severe disparities in the availability and access to high-quality healthcare for children and adolescents continue to exist throughout the United States. Economic and racial factors, geographic maldistribution of primary care pediatricians, and limited availability of pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists all contribute to inequitable access to pediatric care. Robust, comprehensive telehealth coverage is critical to improving pediatric access and quality of care and services, particularly for under-resourced populations.”
Healthhometownstations.com

Bath Fire Department receives award from American Heart Association

Every second counts when it comes to treating someone suffering a heart attack and one local fire department has been commended for their efforts. The Bath Fire Department earning the EMS Silver Plus Award from the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline program for cardiac treatment. The department applied for the honor by submitting detailed statistics of what they have implemented to improve their care of cardiac patients from the 9-1-1 call to treatment at the hospital.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

American Heart Association recognizes Baptist Health Paducah's stroke program

Baptist Health Paducah earned three distinctions from the American Heart Association, recognizing the hospital’s stroke program. The hospital received the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for meeting AHA’s and American Stroke Association’s national guidelines for stroke care. Gold recognizes consistent performances of at least 24 consecutive months, and Gold Plus Quality Awards are advanced levels of recognition that acknowledge hospitals for consistent compliance with AHA and ASA guidelines, according to the AHA website.
Women's Healthcmlibrary.org

Prioritizing Black maternal health

Pregnancy should be a time of excitement and hopefully a pleasant experience for expectant mothers. Sure, there can be complications, uncertainty and unexpected health concerns. However, there should be measures to assist mothers with their overall well-being with those kinds of risks. During this time, mothers-to-be need much support and care as they go through this journey, and help from family, friends, and the health care systems set in place is necessary to provide the needed kind of care. So, many factors play a role in supporting maternal health during and after pregnancy, but what happens when there are inequalities in the health care system against women?
Pittsburgh, PABeaver County Times

Allegheny General Hospital receives American Heart Association certification

PITTSBURGH — A regional hospital recently was awarded an American Heart Association certification. Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side of Pittsburgh has been awarded the AHA Comprehensive Hypertension Center Certification. Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital is the only other site in western Pennsylvania to receive the designation. According...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

American Heart Association donates infant CPR kits to hospital

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals reduced or halted classes for parents of newborns. The American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is bridging the gaps in parent education by donating 240 Infant CPR Anytime kits to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Women's Healthpharmacytimes.com

Leaky Heart Valves May Cause Maternal Complications

Although the cardiovascular condition was thought to be benign, the disease could put pregnant women at greater risk for serious complications during childbirth. Although previously thought to be benign, leaky heart valves may put women during childbirth at risk for high blood pressure, organ damage, serious bleeding, and other complications, according to the results of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy