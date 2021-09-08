‘Leverage: Redemption’ Trailer: New Targets, Same Pros When Season 1 Returns (VIDEO)

More targets, more cons, and the same pros you know and love are back when Leverage: Redemption returns with the second half of its first season on IMDb TV on October 8. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), maker (and hacker) Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), and fixer (or tax lawyer, if you ask him) Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) are back, ready to take down more of the rich and powerful who take what they want in the trailer for the next eight episodes. Parker, in particular, is thrilled to jump off a building, of course. (We’ll have to wait to see how much we see of Aldis Hodge’s hacker Alec Hardison; he’s only recurring due to scheduling and appeared in two of the first eight episodes.)