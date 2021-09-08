Those Left Behind
“Good Afternoon ladies and gentlemen. USAF flight 13 is now boarding. Those confirmed ticket holders please make your way to gate 911.”. Oh wait, this isn’t Dulles, it’s Kabul. And confirmed ticket holders are only those able to get on airport property. And we have no idea who they are. Just like the southern border but “different.” However, be not in despair, if you’re an American, the president says you won’t be left behind. We'll “circle back” to that.www.transylvaniatimes.com
