CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Those Left Behind

transylvaniatimes.com
 4 days ago

“Good Afternoon ladies and gentlemen. USAF flight 13 is now boarding. Those confirmed ticket holders please make your way to gate 911.”. Oh wait, this isn’t Dulles, it’s Kabul. And confirmed ticket holders are only those able to get on airport property. And we have no idea who they are. Just like the southern border but “different.” However, be not in despair, if you’re an American, the president says you won’t be left behind. We'll “circle back” to that.

www.transylvaniatimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usaf#The State Department#Taliban#Afghans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

21 more U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has evacuated 21 more U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department announced. The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said. "Specifically, the department assisted...
Worldfwbusiness.com

VOA journalists in Afghanistan fear 'they will be left behind, they will be forgotten'

Ayesha Tanzeem, VOA's Bureau Chief for Afghanistan and Pakistan, tells John Avlon the 100+ VOA journalists still on the ground in Afghanistan are very afraid. She says, "Their biggest fear is that now that the evacuation is technically over that they will be left behind, they will be forgotten." Tanzeem goes on to say that most don't trust the Taliban and believe they "are playing nice for international media because they want legitimacy," but journalists are afraid that "the moment the international limelight is off, they will go door to door hunting for people."
U.S. PoliticsRomesentinel.com

Those left in Afghanistan complain of broken U.S. promises

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Even in the final days of Washington’s chaotic airlift in Afghanistan, Javed Habibi was getting phone calls from the U.S. government promising that the green card holder from Richmond, Virginia, his wife and their four daughters would not be left behind. He was told to stay...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

What's next for those left in Afghanistan?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday afternoon following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The U.S. was able to get more than 120,000 people out of the country. Fewer than 200 Americans are still there. But with the last U.S. troops out of the country, what...
PetsPosted by
The US Sun

Were US service dogs left behind in Afghanistan?

THE last plane carrying Americans from Afghanistan departed on August 30, officially putting the final nail in the US' longest war. The last C-17 took off at 3.29pm ET, hours before President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw US service members from Afghanistan. Were US service dogs left behind...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
AfghanistanThe Guardian

The British citizens left behind in Kabul

Ahmad – not his real name – left Afghanistan after the US invasion began in 2001. He sought asylum in the UK, and eventually settled in Glasgow, finally becoming a citizen last year. But his wife and children live in Kabul. In August, with his wife heavily pregnant, he flew...
U.S. Politicswfxb.com

White House Approves Plan as Evacuations in Afghanistan Continue

It was announced yesterday that the White House has approved a plan for the State Department to coordinate with outside groups that are working to evacuate at-risk U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. On Tuesday afternoon, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with representatives from outside groups involved in the efforts. According to an official, the groups each brought lists of different criteria for evacuations to the meeting and Milley suggested creating a single unified list with better defined requirements and criteria so everyone would be on the same page. Since the remaining U.S. troops left the country last month, the White House said the Taliban has been ‘cooperative’ and have ‘shown flexibility’ in getting Americans out of the country which included a flight that left the airport yesterday with more than 100 foreign nationals aboard including Americans. A statement from the National Security Council says the organization will “continue these efforts to facilitate the safe and orderly travel of American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans who worked for us and wish to leave Afghanistan.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy