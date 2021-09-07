CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Lori Baker to head finances at Northwest Regional ESD

By Kelcie Grega
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvOom_0bq3xvjK00 She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing.

The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service.

Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District.

Baker previously served as deputy chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet.

She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance, public accounting and auditing.

Baker's first day at the education service district is on Monday, Sept 20.

"My work is most rewarding when I am part of an organization whose mission aligns with my personal values," Baker said in a statement. "I look forward to offering my expertise and passion for governmental finance to the school districts and educational programs throughout northwest Oregon."

In new role, Baker will oversee the fiscal team at the district. The 20-member team provides accounting, budgeting, payroll and other fiscal services to school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

"Lori Baker has a track record of success and attentiveness in large, local government agencies," said Superintendent Dan Goldman. "I am confident she will maintain and advance our fiscal team's legacy of transparency, accessibility, accuracy and partnership. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: What the pandemic taught us about crisis preparedness

SBA's Martin Golden: 'All Oregon businesses should develop a workable crisis preparedness plan...'The pandemic has shown Oregonians the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies. It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight. The U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America's entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business?economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. A D V E R T I S I N G...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Portland Tribune

TriMet's MAX Red Line to be extended to Hillsboro

Work to extend the TriMet's MAX Red Line train to 10 stops between Beaverton and Hillsboro will begin this fall. Work to extend TriMet's MAX Red Line train to Hillsboro is set to begin this fall. Facing increased westbound ridership, the Portland-area transit agency has been developing plans to extend...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
WEST LINN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esd#Portland Public Schools#Trimet
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County first to hit 80% threshold for vaccinated adults

The county has been leading the state in adult vaccinations for months, officials said. Washington County this week just reached the 80% threshold for getting shots in arms for its adult residents, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Washington County is not only the first county in Oregon to reach the 80% mark, it has also led the charge with the Beaver State's highest vaccination rates for the past four months, said county spokesperson Mary Sawyers. Hood River County is just behind in second place, with a 79.6% vaccination rate as of Thursday, Sept. 9. Multnomah...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro schools start the year by making connections

Thursday's return to school is a watershed moment for the Hillsboro School District.Thursday, Sept. 9, marks the first day of school in the Hillsboro School District — and a long-anticipated return to some semblance of normalcy. School doesn't quite look the way it used to, although it runs much as it did before the coronavirus pandemic shut down classrooms after spring break in 2020. Students will attend five days per week and have normal school days, with in-person classes, lunch and recess. However, due to the ongoing threat of the virus, and under statewide emergency orders put in place by...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo cities adopt more stringent mask policies for employees

Unvaccinated employees of Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask or similar. Before leaving the home for work in the morning, some city employees in Oregon will need to remember their wallet, keys — and KN95 mask. Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard, Washington County's three largest cities, will join several other Oregon cities in implementing more stringent mask policies on employees to combat the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant. Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Beaverton public-facing officials and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to either wear a city-provided KN95 respirator,...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response.Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7. Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years. Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor since October 2020, where she supervised a team of five that analyzed and shared data related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine rates. "We built some new communication streams and identified new funding for community-based organizations that have been invaluable to our pandemic response," Boman-Davis...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Hillsboro News-Times

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Food Project brings mutual aid ethos to suburbs

Inca Gutner took inspiration from Portland Free Fridge to start a mutual aid network in Beaverton. The Portland metro area has seen an increasing interest in mutual aid networks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, historic wildfires, and national protests calling for racial justice and police accountability. The pandemic...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money. Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Community has first tours of Atfalati Ridge Elementary School

Families, district officials and local leaders toured the Hillsboro School District's new school in North Plains. A week before students enter the building for their first day of class, the Hillsboro School District on Thursday, Sept. 2, unveiled its newest school: Atfalati Ridge Elementary School. Finishing touches to the nearly...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians.The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Elam Young Parkway to close for pavement work

Pavement maintenance will close a portion of Northeast Elam Young Parkway nightly Sept. 7-10. Pavement maintenance work will cause temporary road closures along Northeast Elam Young Parkway in Hillsboro next week. The project will take place along the western part of Elam Young Parkway from Northeast Cornell Road to the...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
147
Followers
526
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy