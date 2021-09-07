CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Lori Baker to head finances at Northwest Regional ESD

By Kelcie Grega
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvOom_0bq3x2hy00

The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service.

Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District.

Baker previously served as deputy chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet.

She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance, public accounting and auditing.

Baker's first day at the education service district is on Monday, Sept 20.

"My work is most rewarding when I am part of an organization whose mission aligns with my personal values," Baker said in a statement. "I look forward to offering my expertise and passion for governmental finance to the school districts and educational programs throughout northwest Oregon."

In new role, Baker will oversee the fiscal team at the district. The 20-member team provides accounting, budgeting, payroll and other fiscal services to school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

"Lori Baker has a track record of success and attentiveness in large, local government agencies," said Superintendent Dan Goldman. "I am confident she will maintain and advance our fiscal team's legacy of transparency, accessibility, accuracy and partnership. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars. A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Tom Geil: Oregon City condo project is 'totally frustrating'

Former planning commissioner 'felt your pain' if you wanted to give testimony on controversial development. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Oregon City held a meeting regarding an appeal for a three-story, 60-unit condominium on Holmes Lane trying to connect Mountain View Road and Holmes Lane with a road around an existing house.
Portland Tribune

County fair earnings explode expectations

Early Jefferson County Fair receipts tally eight to 10 times higher than previous years. The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo usually breaks even or nets between $5,000 and $10,000. This year's fair soared past all previous records, posting earnings between $75,000 and $80,000. No one could be happier than Fairgrounds...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes.During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application. Two of the developers then submitted their formal applications to be considered by the Planning Commission before the code change was made. Tom Geil accused the Planning Department of "chicanery" and the planning staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Portland Tribune

Unlikely supporters surface to recall Berschauer

Trio of former commissioners call on her to be ousted as others support her efforts. The chorus of voices calling for the ouster of first-term Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer has continued to grow over the past several weeks to include some unlikely detractors, among them three former members of the commission.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation. Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by...
Portland Tribune

Library awarded $146K federal grant

The federal American Rescue Plan Act grant will increase access to technology and cultural programming. The Jefferson County Library has received a $145,794.92 federal American Rescue Plan Act grant to be used for providing resources to increase access to technology and create quality culturally attuned programming to enhance learning and cultural awareness within Jefferson County.
Portland Tribune

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

The replacement measure on the Wednesday agenda would give $200,000 to organizations providing women's health care.In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote today — Wednesday morning, Sept. 15 — on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state. Instead, the new proposal proposes the city give $200,000 dollars to organizations that support women's health care. It is the final item on the council's Sept. 15 agenda. When Mayor Ted Wheeler originally announced the measure, it prohibited city government from doing business with the state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esd#Portland Public Schools#Trimet
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury. The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office. "I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Readers' letters

Readers weigh in on parks ballot measures and the upcoming Lake Oswego school bond vote. I am concerned about the Lake Grove street project. The one on 10th street started about the same time has been done for months. There are planter beds empty. Unsightly rusty steel edges around planters....
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

New agent takes over Farmers Insurance

Travis Montgomery purchased the Madras agency from long-time owners Mike and Becky Goss. Travis Montgomery says his new venture is like owning a piece of the American dream. He recently purchased the Madras Farmers Insurance agency from Mike and Becky Goss, who retired after 28 years in the insurance business.
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Portland Tribune

Portland Public Schools will consider vaccine mandate

Oregon's largest school district is slated to decide whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students. "Three feet is not enough. None of this is enough," Kathryn Henderson told Portland School Board members and staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, teary-eyed while quarantined from her home. The sixth-grade teacher and parent was one of several who urged Portland Public Schools to tighten up its contact tracing and notification system for COVID-19 infections.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Political, legal divide deepens on Newberg school board

Outside legal counsel joins meeting; attempts at dissent thwarted by majority. After a day where school district officials scrambled to do damage control on a Newberg High School student's involvement in an online "slave trade" group filled with racist and homophobic epithets, the embattled school board met for its planned Sept. 14 regular meeting over Zoom.Â
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless count shows 13% increase

Those who serve Jefferson County's homeless seek more demographic information. We see them holding signs on the streets. We see their camps along the creek. But who are they? And how many?. That guy sleeping on the stone ledge below the "Welcome to Madras" sign Sept. 9? He's 55 years...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Anti-mandates crowd growls at the 509-J Board

Testimony implores the school district to ignore COVID mask and vaccine mandates. Tempers flared, unmasked people waved signs and yelled, and the board chair had to call a recess to cool the crowd during the Monday night Jefferson County School District 509-J Board meeting. Public comments on the state mask...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy