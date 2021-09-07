The new abnormal: The NFL returns, forever changed by COVID-19, social activism
When the NFL begins another season Thursday, there will be more fans at Raymond James Stadium to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys than there were at the same site for Super Bowl 55 in February. After the stark, jarring images of games played in empty or near-empty stadiums last fall, the return of noisy, cheering fans is one step toward normalcy.www.washingtontimes.com
