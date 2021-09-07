An author’s deep dive into the rockin’ modern neon sound of ‘Roadrunner’

What’s not to love about an up-and-coming songstress rooted in raw authenticity, based in sheer creative delight, and slightly inspired by the aesthetics of Halloween?. Kelaska, or Kelli Wright, sought out the Internet to put her talent on display, and like many, saw an opportunity there to grow into more than just a figure on a screen. The singer-songwriter shared videos on YouTube that led to her not only garnering a fanbase, but finding herself within that artistic bubble a multi-media platform can cultivate. From the heart of Connecticut to the pixelated box on screens to now the songs in our ears, Wright transformed from being a girl singing online to a full-fledged performer with original music out and a popstar-branding that rounds out the voice she already had and the stories she was already keen on telling.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO