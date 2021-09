Jayson Molumby has saluted Republic of Ireland talisman Shane Duffy for fighting his way back to prominence after a tough year on and off the pitch.The 29-year-old defender, who lost his father in May last year and then endured a difficult loan spell at Celtic has started all three Premier League games for his parent club Brighton so far this season and met up with his international colleagues ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal brimming with confidence once again.Duffy has admitted how much of a toll that experience took on him and Seagulls midfielder Molumby, who last...