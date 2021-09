SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Rosemary "Rosie" Brown, who organized a group of friends to deliver flowers to those in need. Her friend Vicki, who nominated her, said, "She set up a group of us and every day we would come and pick up flowers, flowers that they couldn't sell. We would end up delivering them to emergency rooms and hospitals and they loved them, just love them."