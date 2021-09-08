Elkhorn, WI - Edward G. Bass Jr., 87 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 14, 1933 in Johnstown, WI, the son of the late Edward G. and Alma M. (Waltman) Bass Sr. Ed graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1951. On July 18, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marion L. Bleser at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. Marion died February 10, 2021 after 61 years of marriage. Ed proudly served in the US Army, including a deployment to Korea. He worked for over 36 years as a crane operator for Magill and Welkos Construction Company of Elkhorn. Ed was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local # 139 and a member of the Elkhorn American Legion Post # 45.