If not for injury Joe Burrow might’ve won Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, but the disrespect in NFL circles lingers. On pace stats are a slippery slope. But if Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had played all 16 games last season he would have thrown for 4,301 yards. Of course, he missed the final six games with a torn ACL, and his pace would have had him leading the league in pass attempts by a fair margin.